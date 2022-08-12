LinkedIn user waited impatiently for food, felt numb and stupid after seeing specially-abled delivery executive at doorstep

Food delivery apps have made people’s lives easier by delivering hot cooked meals at the doorstep with just a click. While customers enjoy the comfort of home, delivery executives brave unpleasant weather, traffic congestion and difficult roads to make delivery on time.

Defying odds is not a novel act for Krishnappa Rathod, a delivery man working in Bangalore. After losing his job at a cafe during the Covid pandemic, the specially-abled man started working as a delivery executive. Balancing himself with crutches, the man in his mid-40s tirelessly works for his three children.

The man’s persistent and patient behaviour melted the heart of a customer who waited impatiently for his delivery. LinkedIn user Rohit Kumar Singh penned his experience and the story has moved netizens.

Singh mentioned on LinkedIn that he started becoming impatient after the estimated time of delivery of 30 minutes passed. “I called the delivery boy & with a very comforting tone, he said ‘I will be there in sometime sir’, few more minutes passed & still the gentleman has not arrived yet. Ugggg, i called again and said ‘Bhaiya please jaldi Karo naa, bhookh lg rhi hai'(Brother please come fast, i am starving). He again responded with a very comforting tone & telling me just 5 minutes more,” Singh wrote.

After a few minutes, Rathod reached the spot with the delivery and Singh was about to express his disappointment over the delay in delivery. However, after seeing Rathod trying to balance himself with crutches, Singh felt numb. “When I opened the door – I saw a person graciously smiling at me with the order in his hand. Mid 40’s, grey hair, trying to balance himself with crutches & smiling at me, I was numb for a second & feeling stupid to get impatient sitting on my comfortable bed. In my head, I was wondering what all struggle he had to go through to get this order to me. I immediately apologized to him and tried to have a conversation,” Singh added.

Singh engaged in a conversation with Rathod and the delivery executive told him that he could not get his children to Bangalore due to his financial condition. Rathod was eager to leave for the next delivery, leaving many questions Singh had unanswered. “We had this conversation for over 2-3 minutes & suddenly he said – ‘Sir I am getting late for my next delivery;, krishannpa left, leaving behind so many questions that is really hard for me to answer,” Singh wrote.

Netizens were moved by the story and many commented saying they are willing to make donations and offer him a job. A user commented, “Can we improve his mobility by getting him better prosthetics? I’ll try to call him on the number you have provided.”

Another user wrote, “Rohit Kumar Singh I can give a job in my cafe in Bangalore , we have in whitefield & btm locations . Pls dm me his number I will talk to him. Thanks