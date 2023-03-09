scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 09, 2023
Advertisement

‘Most colourful and beautiful female’: LinkedIn user gets mocked as he posts photo of a peacock to wish Women’s Day

Apparently, the LinkedIn user Yogesh Sirohi shared a photograph of a peacock and referred to it as the "most colourful and beautiful female one can imagine".

Peacock referred as female on Women's Day Author Karishma Upadhyay shared the screenshot of his now-deleted LinkedIn post and wrote, "Who is going to tell him?"
Listen to this article
‘Most colourful and beautiful female’: LinkedIn user gets mocked as he posts photo of a peacock to wish Women’s Day
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Wishes flooded social media platforms on International Women’s Day on Wednesday. However, what triggered laughter and mockery online is a LinkedIn user’s now-deleted post. Apparently, the LinkedIn user Yogesh Sirohi shared a photograph of a peacock and referred to it as the “most colourful and beautiful female one can imagine”.

Author Karishma Upadhyay shared the screenshot of his now-deleted LinkedIn post and wrote, “Who is going to tell him?” The male peafowl with its long tail feathers is seen perched on a seat next to him. He stares at the camera with pride.

ALSO READ |‘Just so beautiful’: Delightful video shows peacock flying between balconies in Delhi

“Happy Holi and Happy Women’s day! My day had a perfect start-good morning wished by the most colourful and beautiful female one can imagine! Happy blessed day friends!” read the caption of the photograph. Sirohi’s LinkedIn bio says he is the partner, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Business Services Leader at PwC India.

The user’s erroneous reference of the peacock as a female prompted laughter online. A user commented, “A whole new LinkedIn university research required !” Another user wrote, “some people dont know about the existence of peahens.” A third user commented, “and even the terrible general knowledge aside, the most beautiful female he can imagine is a bird??”

Enchanting tail feathers cover 60 percent of a peacock’s body and the trait helps it in mating rituals, courtship displays in front of a peahen. On the other hand, female peafowls get lured by their magnificent feathers and actions.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-03-2023 at 13:01 IST
Next Story

Kanwardeep Kaur joins Chandigarh Police as SSP

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close