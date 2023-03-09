‘Most colourful and beautiful female’: LinkedIn user gets mocked as he posts photo of a peacock to wish Women’s Day

Wishes flooded social media platforms on International Women’s Day on Wednesday. However, what triggered laughter and mockery online is a LinkedIn user’s now-deleted post. Apparently, the LinkedIn user Yogesh Sirohi shared a photograph of a peacock and referred to it as the “most colourful and beautiful female one can imagine”.

Author Karishma Upadhyay shared the screenshot of his now-deleted LinkedIn post and wrote, “Who is going to tell him?” The male peafowl with its long tail feathers is seen perched on a seat next to him. He stares at the camera with pride.

Who is going to tell him? 🤭 pic.twitter.com/3xiv3Fn6eI — YellowStoneDragon 🌈 (@karishmau) March 9, 2023

“Happy Holi and Happy Women’s day! My day had a perfect start-good morning wished by the most colourful and beautiful female one can imagine! Happy blessed day friends!” read the caption of the photograph. Sirohi’s LinkedIn bio says he is the partner, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Business Services Leader at PwC India.

The user’s erroneous reference of the peacock as a female prompted laughter online. A user commented, “A whole new LinkedIn university research required !” Another user wrote, “some people dont know about the existence of peahens.” A third user commented, “and even the terrible general knowledge aside, the most beautiful female he can imagine is a bird??”

Oh my gosh 😂 Clever banne ke chakkar mein …..🫢 — J (@BeingPerceptive) March 9, 2023

🤣🤣let him be I say!

They are right when they say ignorance is bliss🫣 — manisha singhal (@manishasinghal) March 9, 2023

😝 some people dont know about the existence of peahens — Mystery (@rash_is_me) March 9, 2023

Enchanting tail feathers cover 60 percent of a peacock’s body and the trait helps it in mating rituals, courtship displays in front of a peahen. On the other hand, female peafowls get lured by their magnificent feathers and actions.