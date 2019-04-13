Lilly Singh’s desi spoof of ‘Game of Thrones’ has left Indian fans laughing out loud

Fans of Game of Thrones are all saying in unison for one last time, ‘Winter is Coming’ and have been going crazy in anticipation as to how the final season will unfurl. Now, as the excitement is reaching its peak, internet’s favourite YouTuber Lilly Singh is winning hearts online with her desi rendition of the HBO’s hit show.

Re-imagining if the famous show was made in India, the artist gave a relatable twist to the show’s characters by incorporating little nuances of Indian melodramatic serials, Bollywood songs and even Indian festivals!

Known for her rib-tickling desi spoofs, Singh also plays important characters of the show from Khaleesi to Jon Snow and people can’t have enough of it. Be it how Daenerys aka ‘Mother of Peacocks’ bargains like a pro auntyji while buying ships or Cersei and Jamie Lannister celebrating Rakhi — the elements have resonated with Indian folks around the globe and they couldn’t agree more.

But probably the best part is Jon Snow aka Jitendra Snow’s dance to celebrate the victory at Battle of Bastards by shaking a leg to Ranveer Singh’s ‘Malhari’ after bending iron sword with bare hands!

Netizens loved the spoof and it was given a thumbs up by viewers who have never even seen the show.

@IISuperwomanII Honestly Lilly, I’m so glad that you’re taking time with these videos IT IS EFFING WORTH THE WAIT! Also that part where you say “How many people in our SMALL village – 10 Million” IM DEDDDTTT😂😂😂❤ THE MALHARI DANCE AT THE END😂😂😂https://t.co/Zelw3ymhqr — Miloni💜 (@TS_Milo) April 13, 2019

Thisss 😭i died when cersi tied the rakhi on Jamie’s wrist 😭😭 https://t.co/XmmSqVv8B2 — ر و ا ن 🌻 (@Rawan_AB_) April 13, 2019

Okay so don’t come at me, but I’ve NEVER watched ‘Game of Thrones’ ever and even still, I absolutely LOVED THIS!!!! Ur killing it with your videos babe. @IISuperwomanII 😀😀😀😀😀😀😀 https://t.co/VvC4MgWwxn — NAT (@NatLovesLilly) April 13, 2019

I lmfao-ed so hard when she threw the jooti https://t.co/hChrYiEBeQ — idk whatever (@toptothegd) April 13, 2019

Tbh, I have not seen a single episode of GOT.. but this spoof made me laugh so hard that I cry 😂

All the Indian references were on point!! Freaking hilarious!!! Rakhi tying part was my absolute favourite! 😂😂😂 — Snehal (@snehl1) April 13, 2019

@IISuperwomanII when that slipper pulled out I knew it was about to go down — Mason (@LilsMasonjar) April 12, 2019

This is HILARIOUS!

The chappal , victory dance on malhari and “Aunty jee” were the highlights for me! pic.twitter.com/qulmaxkIbV — juhi (@me_juhii) April 12, 2019