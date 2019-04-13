Toggle Menu
Lilly Singh’s desi spoof of ‘Game of Thrones’ has left Indian fans laughing out loud

Probably the best part is Jon Snow aka Jitendra Snow’s dance to celebrate the victory at Battle of Bastards by shaking a leg to Ranveer Singh's ‘Malhari’ after bending iron sword with bare hands!

From starting the video with the hit classical edition of the theme song to ending it with Malhari song — fans can’t have enough of it.

Fans of Game of Thrones are all saying in unison for one last time, ‘Winter is Coming’ and have been going crazy in anticipation as to how the final season will unfurl. Now, as the excitement is reaching its peak, internet’s favourite YouTuber Lilly Singh is winning hearts online with her desi rendition of the HBO’s hit show.

Re-imagining if the famous show was made in India, the artist gave a relatable twist to the show’s characters by incorporating little nuances of Indian melodramatic serials, Bollywood songs and even Indian festivals!

Known for her rib-tickling desi spoofs, Singh also plays important characters of the show from Khaleesi to Jon Snow and people can’t have enough of it. Be it how Daenerys aka ‘Mother of Peacocks’ bargains like a pro auntyji while buying ships or Cersei and Jamie Lannister celebrating Rakhi — the elements have resonated with Indian folks around the globe and they couldn’t agree more.

But probably the best part is Jon Snow aka Jitendra Snow’s dance to celebrate the victory at Battle of Bastards by shaking a leg to Ranveer Singh’s ‘Malhari’ after bending iron sword with bare hands!

Netizens loved the spoof and it was given a thumbs up by viewers who have never even seen the show.

