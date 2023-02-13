Photographer captures the exact moment when lightning struck Christ the Redeemer statue

Earlier last week, a flash storm stuck Rio de Janeiro in Brazil. As the lightning, rain, and heavy wind rocked through the Brazilian coast, a particularly sharp bolt of lightning struck the iconic statue of Christ the Redeemer.

This moment was caught on camera by Brazilian photographer Fernando Braga in stunning pictures. These pictures soon went viral with over one lakh likes after they were posted on Instagram.

In an Instagram post, Braga wrote that they had to stay outdoors in stormy conditions for over three hours to capture the perfect shot. Braga who often shoots the Christ The Redeemer statue in various settings said that they took more than 500 long exposure shots before getting the perfect picture.

The Christ the Redeemer statue is a 98 feet tall statue built over Mount Corcovado in Rio de Janeiro. It is built of reinforced concrete and soapstone. However, the metal frames around it and its tall height make it susceptible to lighting. In 2008, the statute was hit by strong lightning that damaged its right thumb. Similarly in 2014, the statue’s crown was damaged severely and had to be restored. The Brazilian government has taken steps to mitigate the risks of future lightning strikes by installing a lightning rod system near it.