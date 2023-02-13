scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 13, 2023
Advertisement

Photographer captures the exact moment when lightning struck Christ the Redeemer statue

Photographer Fernando Braga’s photographs of lightning hitting the crown of Christ the Redeemer statue are going viral.

lightning struck Christ the RedeemerThe Christ the Redeemer statue is a 98 feet tall statue built over Mount Corcovado in Rio de Janeiro.
Listen to this article
Photographer captures the exact moment when lightning struck Christ the Redeemer statue
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Earlier last week, a flash storm stuck Rio de Janeiro in Brazil. As the lightning, rain, and heavy wind rocked through the Brazilian coast, a particularly sharp bolt of lightning struck the iconic statue of Christ the Redeemer.

This moment was caught on camera by Brazilian photographer Fernando Braga in stunning pictures. These pictures soon went viral with over one lakh likes after they were posted on Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fernando Braga (@fsbragaphotos)

In an Instagram post, Braga wrote that they had to stay outdoors in stormy conditions for over three hours to capture the perfect shot. Braga who often shoots the Christ The Redeemer statue in various settings said that they took more than 500 long exposure shots before getting the perfect picture.

The Christ the Redeemer statue is a 98 feet tall statue built over Mount Corcovado in Rio de Janeiro. It is built of reinforced concrete and soapstone. However, the metal frames around it and its tall height make it susceptible to lighting. In 2008, the statute was hit by strong lightning that damaged its right thumb. Similarly in 2014, the statue’s crown was damaged severely and had to be restored. The Brazilian government has taken steps to mitigate the risks of future lightning strikes by installing a lightning rod system near it.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 13-02-2023 at 10:16 IST
Next Story

I am Ram Vilas Paswan’s political heir, Chirag may inherit his wealth: Pashupati Kumar Paras

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 13: Latest News
Advertisement
close