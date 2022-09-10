Watch: Lightning strikes Borivali West building in Mumbai

Rain and thunder are not uncommon in Mumbai, especially during the Monsoons which last from June to September. However, in a shocking incident, a strong bolt of lightning struck a building in Mumbai’s Borivali West.

Fortunately, the damage caused by the lightning was averted by a lightning conductor attached to the building and no casualties were reported. The moment when the lightning struck the building was captured by Twitter user Vibhuti Bandekar (@Misslightsmith), whose video has since been circulated widely.

While sharing the video, Bandekar wrote, “So this just happened today right around tea time -07.09.2022 at 17:13 IST Hope no one was hurt. It was distressing to witness this😰 #thunder #lightening #mumbai #borivaliwest.”

Lightning is not classified as a natural disaster in India but as per the National Disaster Management Authority, lightning kills more than 2,000 people every year in India.

So this just happened today right around tea time -07.09.2022 at 17:13 IST Hope no one was hurt. It was distressing to witness this😰#thunder #lightening #mumbai #borivaliwest pic.twitter.com/q7jrkSgnqi — Vibhuti Bandekar (@Misslightsmith) September 7, 2022

Yes this is our building premises. Our TV hampered due to that. But God saves us as we had Lightning earthing rod on terrace so impact was less. — Ojas India 🇮🇳 (@ojucool) September 8, 2022

Lightening is now the disaster killing maximum people in our country. — Sudhanshu S Singh (@sssingh21) September 9, 2022

Millions of voltage of lightning would have spread in the structure resulting in loss of property and human life. Lightening rod helped in concentrating the strike at one point and quickly grounding. — In Search Of Anti M* Vaccine (@WorldOsint) September 9, 2022

Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “Usually, lightning strikes at the highest point available. Good that the building has lightning surge protectors.” Another person remarked, “By law all builders have to provide lightning conductors on the terrace which run to the ground level. It’s basically a copper rod which protrudes out from the terrace and runs all the way down.”