Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

Watch: Lightning strikes Borivali West building in Mumbai

Lightning is not classified as a natural disaster in India but as per the National Disaster Management Authority lightning kills more than 2,000 people every year in India.

Lightning struck Borivali West, Lightning strikes a building in Mumbai, Viral video lightening strikes building in Mumbai, Lightening strikes building gets averted by the lightning conductor, Mumbai lightening incident, Indian expressNo casualties were reported after lightning struck the Borivali West building.

Rain and thunder are not uncommon in Mumbai, especially during the Monsoons which last from June to September. However, in a shocking incident, a strong bolt of lightning struck a building in Mumbai’s Borivali West.

Fortunately, the damage caused by the lightning was averted by a lightning conductor attached to the building and no casualties were reported. The moment when the lightning struck the building was captured by Twitter user Vibhuti Bandekar (@Misslightsmith), whose video has since been circulated widely.

While sharing the video, Bandekar wrote, “So this just happened today right around tea time -07.09.2022 at 17:13 IST Hope no one was hurt. It was distressing to witness this😰 #thunder #lightening #mumbai #borivaliwest.”

Lightning is not classified as a natural disaster in India but as per the National Disaster Management Authority, lightning kills more than 2,000 people every year in India.

Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “Usually, lightning strikes at the highest point available. Good that the building has lightning surge protectors.” Another person remarked, “By law all builders have to provide lightning conductors on the terrace which run to the ground level. It’s basically a copper rod which protrudes out from the terrace and runs all the way down.”

First published on: 10-09-2022 at 06:18:48 pm
