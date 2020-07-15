scorecardresearch
‘Life is much more than boards’: IAS officer who got just 24 in Chemistry in Class 12 shares mark sheet

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 15, 2020 6:32:09 pm
cbse board results, cbse 12th board results, cbseresults.nic.in, education news, indian express Several state boards results and that of ICSE and CBSE have been out or are set to be unveiled (Representational Image)

‘Tis the season of exam results and in an attempt to encourage students to look ahead irrespective of their board marks, IAS officer Nitin Sangwan posted a picture of his Class 12 mark sheet, showing how he barely passed Chemistry.

“In my 12th exams, I got 24 marks in Chemistry – just 1 mark above passing marks. But that didn’t decide what I wanted from my life Don’t bog down kids with the burden of marks Life is much more than board results Let results be an opportunity for introspection and not for criticism,” he tweeted while sharing the picture of his mark sheet.

It did not take long for the tweet to go viral and trigger appreciative reactions, with many agreeing with Sangwan and lauding him for boosting the morale of the students.

“Agree. I had 13 marks in Maths in Class 10, not even passing marks!!! This hasn’t stopped me from becoming what I am today. Life is a different calculation altogether, 13 in Maths has no value today,” wrote a user while commenting in the viral clip.

