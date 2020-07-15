‘Life is much more than boards’: IAS officer who got just 24 in Chemistry in Class 12 shares mark sheet

Several state boards results and that of ICSE and CBSE have been out or are set to be unveiled (Representational Image) Several state boards results and that of ICSE and CBSE have been out or are set to be unveiled (Representational Image)

‘Tis the season of exam results and in an attempt to encourage students to look ahead irrespective of their board marks, IAS officer Nitin Sangwan posted a picture of his Class 12 mark sheet, showing how he barely passed Chemistry.

“In my 12th exams, I got 24 marks in Chemistry – just 1 mark above passing marks. But that didn’t decide what I wanted from my life Don’t bog down kids with the burden of marks Life is much more than board results Let results be an opportunity for introspection and not for criticism,” he tweeted while sharing the picture of his mark sheet.

In my 12th exams, I got 24 marks in Chemistry – just 1 mark above passing marks. But that didn’t decide what I wanted from my life Don’t bog down kids with burden of marks Life is much more than board results Let results be an opportunity for introspection & not for criticism pic.twitter.com/wPNoh9A616 — Nitin Sangwan, IAS (@nitinsangwan) July 13, 2020

It did not take long for the tweet to go viral and trigger appreciative reactions, with many agreeing with Sangwan and lauding him for boosting the morale of the students.

“Agree. I had 13 marks in Maths in Class 10, not even passing marks!!! This hasn’t stopped me from becoming what I am today. Life is a different calculation altogether, 13 in Maths has no value today,” wrote a user while commenting in the viral clip.

Exactly! Concepts & clarity of thoughts are much more important for success in life. I got only 59.2% Marks in 12th class with Science & Maths in UP Board https://t.co/iUQEOX16gE — Bhisham Singh IPS (@BhishamSinghIPS) July 15, 2020

Agree. I had 13 marks in Maths in Class 10, not even passing marks!!! This hasn’t stopped me from becoming what I am today. Life is a different calculation all together, 13 in Maths has no value today. — vineeta pandey (@p_vineeta) July 14, 2020

I passed 12th in the same year and almost had the same percentage but in Commerce stream. — Zaffar (@Zaffar_Nama) July 14, 2020

My sis got 63.4 per cent in 10th class 2020and she was very upset my dear junior number does not judge your capacity if u have knowledge then no one decides your future no bas no tak rha jata h

And sir you are a great example 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/vECDVUOl16 — Ankita singh (@Ankitas68502437) July 15, 2020

@nitinsangwan scored just one mark above passing in his chemistry theory. He is an IIT Madras alumnus and now an IAS officer.

For every student who just received their result, please do not let it knock you down. You can still make something out of your life. https://t.co/rqIrbgeJjg — Ankush Pal (@pretentioussnob) July 15, 2020

Just imagine the versatility level of this person. Like I always say, education will give you an edge only. It’s upto you that where you want to take your life!!👏🏻#EducationShouldNotBeABurden…💚 https://t.co/utxZcbQ1aT — Kaustav Prime (@ViCky10_Kaustav) July 15, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd