Friday, Dec 02, 2022

‘So cute’: Lesser florican’s courtship dance amazes netizens

Since being shared on Friday, the clip has amassed more than 6,000 views

lesser florican, lesser florican video, courtship video, lesser florican courtship video, indian expressThe lesser florican is endemic to the Indian subcontinent, is spotted in grasslands and is known for its leaping- breeding displays.

Nature always has elements of wonder, and vivid wildlife species often amaze one with their peculiar characteristics. Indian Forest Service officer Ramesh Pandey has shared a video featuring the lesser florican, a bird that jumps up as part of courtship, rendering a visual treat online.

The clip shows a lush green field and the bird pops up from the bushes. It leaps higher fluttering its wings, and its movement against the backdrop of a picturesque field amid the breeze gives a soothing effect.

ALSO READ |‘The magical spot of Odisha’: Flock of migratory birds fly over Chilika Lake. Watch video

The bird belongs to the bustard family and is highly endangered, according to Pandey. “Leaping breeding displays by males in Lesser and Bengal Floricans is a visual treat to watch. Members of Bustard family these birds are endemic to country and highly endangered. VC: @zubinashara,” he tweeted.

The clip was initially posted by Zubin Ashram, media co-head of the Gujarat BJP. The male birds leap continuously to a height of 1.5-2 m and make frog-like sounds. “The Lesser Florican is best known for its aerial courtship when the male makes a series of spectacular jumps to a height of 1.5 to 2 m. You can hear frog-like sound made by the Florican during his aerial courtship,” Ashram tweeted.

Since being shared on Friday, the clip has amassed more than 6,000 views. A user commented, “So cute.” Another user wrote, “Dance of courtship by the Bengal floricans. This the bird is doing to attract females. Higher the jump higher the chances of mating.”

The lesser florican is endemic to the Indian subcontinent, is spotted in grasslands and is known for its leaping- breeding displays. As per eBird, the males are alluring with their pale wings and fluffy bodies, while light-brown females stand apart with their size and shape. The male’s courtship dance brings them to light during the breeding season, or else they are hard to find.

First published on: 02-12-2022 at 04:56:24 pm
