Watch: This video shows why leopards are ‘omnipresent’ in India

Amongst all the big cats, it is the leopard that is most widely found across the world. In India, one can chance upon a leopard in all forests ranging from tropical rainforests to alpine coniferous forests, with the exception of deserts and the mangroves of Sundarbans in West Bengal. Their adaptability and agility, experts say, help them survive across landscapes.

A video which captures these qualities of leopards is going viral across social media. The video, reportedly taken at Sinnar in Maharashtra, shows two leopards expertly climbing up and down a narrow tree.

While sharing this video, Parveen Kaswan, an Indian Forest Services officer tweeted, “Look at the agility of these cats. Somewhere from MH via WhatsApp. That is why leopards are omnipresent in India.”

The video shared by Kaswan has gathered over 66,000 views. Commenting on it a Twitter user wrote, “True, Superb agility! (I believe even monkeys wouldn’t climb trees that fast)..Such agility would obviously make them one of the most dangerous predators in the wild.”. Another person wrote, “Beautiful awesome…what a sight… would have raised goose bumps who were watching live”.

This is not the first time that leopards have captivated netizens with their sharp movements. In July, a video taken at the Panna Tiger Reserve showed a leopard successfully hunting a monkey by climbing a tree and then withstanding a high fall without losing its composure.