Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Watch: Leopard’s ‘post-dinner walk’ in Uttarakhand’s Nainital

The clip seems to have been captured from a moving vehicle and the big cat is seen passing in front of Thakur Dev Singh Bish college.

Leopard walking through Nainital While some social media users praised the leopard’s “majestic” appearance, some others raised concerns over the possibility of human-animal conflict and the danger the big cat posed to people on the campus.
A leopard was caught on camera strolling through the streets of Nainital in Uttarakhand. Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Saket Bodal shared a clip showing the big cat loitering on an empty street at night. The clip seems to have been captured from a moving vehicle and the big cat is seen passing in front of Thakur Dev Singh Bish college.

The IFS officer captioned the clip, “Post-dinner walk, in the city of #Nainital.” Since being shared Monday, the clip has amassed more than 26,000 views on Twitter. While some social media users praised the leopard’s “majestic” appearance, some others raised concerns over the possibility of human-animal conflict and the danger the big cat posed to people on the campus.

IFS officer Susanta Nanda wrote, “Majestic. Seems to be having a beautiful time. But my thoughts are with the morning walkers of this serene campus.” A user noted, “We have not left space for wild life.” A third user commented, “Majestic isn’t it.”

Last year, a video of a leopard chasing a dog and crashing into a motorbike went viral on social media. People were heard hooting at the wild animal and a man seemed to hit the leopard with a stone. In retaliation, the leopard was seen chasing the man. The incident reportedly happened in Karnataka’s Mysuru.

First published on: 28-02-2023 at 16:27 IST
