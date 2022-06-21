scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Must Read

‘Disheartening to see’: Leopard struggles beneath car bonnet, escapes bruised. Watch video

Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda said that the leopard is alive and efforts are on to locate and treat it.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 21, 2022 12:00:24 pm
leopard hit by car, leopard hit in Pune, leopard under car, leopard video, leopard road accident, leopard, indian expressThe big cat wiggles hard and after the driver further reverses the car it crosses the road.

A heart-wrenching video showing a leopard struggling to be released from beneath a car that hit it has surfaced online.

The clip shared by Miling Pariwakam, International Union for Conservation of Nature member shows the leopard lying beneath a car’s bonnet. Half of its body seems to be under the car. The driver reverses the car, which reveals bruises on the leopard’s back. The big cat wiggles hard and after the driver further reverses the car, it crosses the road. A vehicle moves past the scene and the leopard is seen jumping from a wall on the opposite side.

Watch the video:
(Warning: Disturbing visuals, viewer discretion is advised)

Pariwakam tagged Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India. “This is what we are doing to our wildlife. It’s a simple case of bad planning. More importantly, we are building unsafe roads for citizens. @OfficeOfNG @MORTHIndia @MORTHRoadSafety @nitin_gadkari @RoadkillsIndia Warning: Gruesome video…source social media #roadkills,” Pariwakam tweeted.

Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda shared another clip of the incident. He said that the leopard is alive and efforts are on to locate and treat it.

“Many wanted to know as to what happened to the leopard. Here it is. Bruised but managed to escape the impending death. Efforts on to locate & treat the injured one, “Nanda tweeted. Nanda told indianexpress.com in a chat that the incident happened in Chandanpuri ghat, Pune Nashik highway.

Netizens were left emotional after watching the clip. “I have no words. Keep highlighting. Wish I had not seen it, though. This is criminal,” commented a user.

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 21: Latest News
Advertisement