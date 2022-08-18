scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 18, 2022

Leopard struggles as man pulls it from behind, netizens condemn the act. Watch video

Condemning the man's act, Parveen Kaswan, Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer remarked, "Identify the animal here !!"

leopard pulled by man, man pulls leopard, leopard video, leopard, leopard viral video, indian expressThe clip saddened netizens, who urged action against the man

An Indian Forest Service officer has shared a video clip showing a man pulling a leopard by its tail. The leopard, which seems weak, is seen struggling and the man’s act has enraged netizens.

The clip, tweeted by Parveen Kaswan, shows the man pulling the leopard by its tail and leg. Two men are seen capturing the visual while other people are seen watching the man’s act. One of them is seen smiling at the selfie camera as the leopard struggles. The leopard does not retaliate as the man keeps pulling it from behind.

The text insert in the video says, “What type of humanity is this. The innocent animal died.” Condemning the man’s act, Kaswan remarked, “Identify the animal here !!”

Watch the video:

(Warning: Disturbing visuals, viewer discretion is advised)

Further, he said in the comments section that the location of the incident is not known. “Video is from unknown location and received via WhatsApp. This is not the way to handle or treat wildlife friends. They are also living being. Be careful,” Kaswan tweeted.

The clip saddened netizens, who urged action against the man. Meet Ashar, a Twitter user and lawyer, said in comments that the clip appeared to be from Rajsamand in Rajasthan.

“Seems to be from Rajsamand, Rajasthan. Have flagged this to DCF Rajsamand and PCCF Wildlife cum Chief Wild Life Warden of Rajasthan. Will update once I hear from them on the action taken in this regard,” read the comment.

Another user commented, “The animal in this video is the one holding the leopard’s tail. Sad to see these behaviours.” A third user wrote, “The one who is pulling a helpless jungle dweller!! Has he been arrested?”

In June, a heart-wrenching video showing a leopard struggling beneath a car’s bonnet went viral. Hit by the car on the road, the leopard suffered injuries and escaped after the driver reversed the car, releasing the big cat.

