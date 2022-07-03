scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 03, 2022
Watch: Leopard spotted around Mumbai’s Aarey Colony

Mumbai’s Aarey Colony, which is considered an urban forest, has been in news over a dispute about the construction of a Metro car shed.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 3, 2022 4:43:31 pm
Leopard spotted in Aarey forest Mumbai, Aarey Milk Colony Mumbai, Aarey forest Mumbai, Colaba-Bandra-Seepz Metro car shed, Save Aarey Forest, Indian ExpressThe 800-acre Aarey Forest, which was declared as a reserve forest in 2019, is believed to house almost 290 species of wildlife.

A video of a leopard strolling inside a walled courtyard of a house in Mumbai’s Aarey Colony Sunday went viral. The video, which appears to have been recorded on a CCTV camera, is dated June 1 and it records the time at 2.43 am.

The one-minute-17-second long video was shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda. Soon, Nanda’s tweet went viral and the video gathered over 1.6 lakh views.

Leopard cub enters cattle shed in Mumbai's Aarey colony, video goes viral

Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “The original forested area of Aarey Colony and nearby areas have shrunk over the past 50 years or so, due to coming up of industrial units, residential bldgs, hotels etc affecting the wildlife.”

Leopards have been frequently sighted near and around the Aarey Colony. Last month, a leopard strayed into a school in Mumbai’s Goregaon, which is near Aarey Colony, and was rescued in a joint operation by the forest department and the police.

This latest leopard sighting also comes after new Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s decision to move the construction of the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro car shed near Aarey Forest. Activists believe that any large-scale construction in Aarey Forest will be detrimental to the natural environment and rich wildlife of the area.

