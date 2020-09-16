A viral video of a leopard outside a hotel room is from South Africa, not Rajasthan

The video of the leopard was captured at Umganu Lodge, in Kruger National Park.

A video doing the rounds on social media and instant messaging services claims to show a leopard in a hotel in Rajasthan, but was actually recorded in South Africa.

The video shows leopard sitting on the balcony outside a room even as a guest records from the other side of the glass. It was shared on some social media sites claiming it was recorded in a hotel in Ranthambore.

Watch the video here:

However, the video was actually recorded in South African resort, the Umganu Lodge. The lodge is situated on a reserve that is open to the Kruger National Park and overlooks the amazing Sabie River, that is frequented by plenty of wildlife.

The video was first shared by retired England cricket Kevin Pietersen during a recent stay at the lodge.

In a series of videos posted on his Instagram account, Pietersen spoke of how wild animals have started to venture into newer areas due to reduced human presence.

In another video, two wildcats were seen walking into the restaurant of the lodge during breakfast, checking the sitting area and walking away. This sighting was filmed at Singita Ebony Lodge a few days ago by Innovation Edge philanthropy fund’ global partnerships lead, Erika Wiese, and her friend Marie-Louise Kruger.

“The leopard was seen stalking a bushbuck in the riverbed in front of the lodge earlier. Singita’s staff is well-trained to deal with encounters of this kind and have strict safety protocols in place to ensure the safety of both staff and guests in these situations, we were, therefore, able to remain calm, silent and in awe of the beautiful creature that was so close to us,” Wiese was quoted by Latest Kruger sightings.

“We felt complete awe, reverence, respect and gratitude. What a rare experience to have such an encounter with a leopard. The situation proved that wildlife and people can live and interact with each other in harmony and respect,” she said.

