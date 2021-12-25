scorecardresearch
Saturday, December 25, 2021
Watch: Leopard catches hold of pet dog after jumping over gate

The video triggered discussion among netizens on whether it is safe to keep pets out of the house.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: December 25, 2021 2:21:00 pm
Leopard catches dog from premises of house

Sending shivers down the spine, a leopard was seen catching hold of a dog from a house in a viral video. The clip, shared by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan on December 24, has taken the internet by storm.

In the video, dogs can be heard barking outside while the pet dog keenly stands in front of the house. The pet dog moves a little forward to the gate and instinctively runs back.

In a split of a second, a leopard can be seen jumping over the gate and seizing its prey. Firmly catching hold of the dog by its neck, the big cat vanished into the dark.

Watch the video here:

The video has garnered over 52,000 views so far. ” See that leopard. Others don’t stand a chance,” read the caption of the tweet.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Kaswan further said in comments section, “This is unusual sight for some. But in many regions including hilly areas Leopards usually hunt dogs. So local people keep a iron collar over their pets. Which save them. Also in many regions stray dogs are huge trouble for leopards.”

A Twitter user, Abhishek Sirothiya said the video is from Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh. Netizens were saddened by the plight of the dog. Some users engaged in a discussion on whether it was right to keep the dog out of the house.

Leopards’ movements and actions in human habitat has been hitting headlines. A leopard wandered into a classroom at a college in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, leaving a student injured in December. The leopard was evacuated a few hours after the incident.

In September this year, dramatic footage of a confrontation between a cat and a leopard who fell into a well together had left netizens stunned after it went viral on social media. “The leopard fell in the well while chasing the cat. It was later rescued and released in its natural habitat,” Deputy Conservator of Forests of West Nashik Division, Pankaj Garg, had told ANI.

