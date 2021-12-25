Watch: Leopard catches hold of pet dog after jumping over gate

Sending shivers down the spine, a leopard was seen catching hold of a dog from a house in a viral video. The clip, shared by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan on December 24, has taken the internet by storm.

In the video, dogs can be heard barking outside while the pet dog keenly stands in front of the house. The pet dog moves a little forward to the gate and instinctively runs back.

In a split of a second, a leopard can be seen jumping over the gate and seizing its prey. Firmly catching hold of the dog by its neck, the big cat vanished into the dark.

Watch the video here:

See that leopard. Others don’t stand a chance. Via WA. pic.twitter.com/Ha3X9eBwWl — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) December 24, 2021

The video has garnered over 52,000 views so far. ” See that leopard. Others don’t stand a chance,” read the caption of the tweet.

Kaswan further said in comments section, “This is unusual sight for some. But in many regions including hilly areas Leopards usually hunt dogs. So local people keep a iron collar over their pets. Which save them. Also in many regions stray dogs are huge trouble for leopards.”

This is unusual sight for some. But in many regions including hilly areas Leopards usually hunt dogs. So local people keep a iron collar over their pets. Which save them. Also in many regions stray dogs are huge trouble for leopards. One example from Reddit. pic.twitter.com/YFErLiD1VQ — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) December 24, 2021

A Twitter user, Abhishek Sirothiya said the video is from Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh. Netizens were saddened by the plight of the dog. Some users engaged in a discussion on whether it was right to keep the dog out of the house.

Sir this video is from my hometown Chhatarpur (M.P.) — Abhishek Sirothiya (@AbhiSirothiya) December 24, 2021

It’s absolutely pathetic that the pet is left outside the house — Shobna S. Iyer (@shobnasi) December 24, 2021

Pets usually are meant to be kept outside. That was the whole point of having a pet. Yes, this is very unfortunate but that’s not the owner’s fault. — Digvijay P Singh🇮🇳 (@iam_digvijay) December 24, 2021

Leopards are excellent climbers. This fence wouldn’t protect the dog nor the family. It’s good they had this early warning ‘poor dog’. — د. وفاء المزيعل Dr Almuzaiel (@dralmuzaiel) December 24, 2021

People living in areas vulnerable to big wild cats need to keep dogs and pets indoors at night. This is just so sad. With depleting count of small animals and wild cover, these cats encroach on human habitations, and dogs or pets are easy prey. — Karuna Sanghvi (@karunasanghvi) December 24, 2021

Leopards’ movements and actions in human habitat has been hitting headlines. A leopard wandered into a classroom at a college in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, leaving a student injured in December. The leopard was evacuated a few hours after the incident.

In September this year, dramatic footage of a confrontation between a cat and a leopard who fell into a well together had left netizens stunned after it went viral on social media. “The leopard fell in the well while chasing the cat. It was later rescued and released in its natural habitat,” Deputy Conservator of Forests of West Nashik Division, Pankaj Garg, had told ANI.