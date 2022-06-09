scorecardresearch
Leopard climbs up ladder from a well during rescue operation in Odisha. Watch video

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 9, 2022 11:29:05 am
leopard rescue, Odisha leopard rescue, leopard climbs up ladder, Sambalpur, leopard video, rescue, fire department, indian expressInternet users appreciated the officials for saving the leopard.

A leopard that fell into a well in Odisha’s Sambalpur district was pulled out by fire department officials and the video of the rescue of the big cat has gone viral.

The clip shared by ANI on Twitter shows the tired leopard sitting on a suspended wooden log. Slowly, it tries to get hold of the wooden ladder kept inside the well and climbs up. After reaching on top of the well, the leopard rushes and escapes immediately.

“We got info about it from the forest department. We went to that place and rescued the leopard with the help of a wooden ladder,” Mishra Kishan, a fire department official, was quoted as saying by ANI in a tweet.

Watch the video here:

To ensure the safety of people in the area, the boundary of the well was netted and only one side was left open for the leopard to enter the forest. Villagers who spotted the leopard inside the well had informed officials, according to an Odisha TV report. A forest official told Odisha TV that the rescue was successful without any attack from the animal.

Internet users appreciated the officials for saving the leopard. A user commented, “leopards climb trees but usually they don’t respond to human help. This one smartly figured out that the ladder was for climbing out.”

Recently, a clip showing a leopard attacking a pet dog in Maharashtra’s Nashik was shared on social media. The leopard was seen walking away with the dog towards the end of the video and the clip triggered a conversation on human-animal conflict.

