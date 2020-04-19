‘Creativity at its best’: Leopard rescued from well using makeshift wooden ladder in MP

A leopard in MP was retrieved from the well using a wooden ladder after it fell into it. A leopard in MP was retrieved from the well using a wooden ladder after it fell into it.

At a time when Madhya Pradesh has reported a spurt in man-animal conflict, a leopard was saved by quick-thinking forest officials after it fell into a well while exploring the area around Kherai village near Raghogarh. However, the forest officials were able to come up with a creative way to safely rescue the animal.

The animal, which was spotted in the area after a long time, was retrieved from the well using a wooden ladder. Several pictures of the big cat resting on the ladder and later running towards the jungle were shared by the forest department, following which they went viral on social media.

Later, a video of the animal stuck in the well was also shared by Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. In the video, the animal can be seen struggling to stay above the water level while balancing on the iron rods inside the well.

Video of Panther in Kherai Village of Raghogarh. pic.twitter.com/3MWiWyoDuk — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) April 19, 2020

More pictures of the rescue operation were also shared by Indian Forest Service officer Ravindra Mani Tripathi. “A great leopard #Rescue in Aaron range of Guna #forest division of MP. A wooden ladder was tied along the wall and leopard climbed after a few minutes and gone to the jungle,” tweeted Tripathi. Here, take a look:

#Creativity at its best.. A great leopard #Rescue in Aaron range of Guna #forest division of MP.

A wooden ladder was tied along the wall and leopard climbed after few minutes and gone to the jungle.@rameshpandeyifs@dipika_bajpai @htTweets @IndiaToday @NatGeoIndia@JohnOberg pic.twitter.com/lGby2p1yld — Ravindra Mani Tripathi (@ravindramtripa1) April 19, 2020

