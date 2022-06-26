Leopard rescued from open well using ‘Mohenjo Daro Harappan technology’. Watch video

Of late, videos showing leopards being rescued from open wells have been surfacing online and conservationists have been raising alarm over the dangers posed to wildlife.

A similar video was shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda Saturday. The clip shows the leopard being lifted on top of a lowered cot. As the cot reaches the top of the well, the big cat swiftly climbs up and escapes with a growl.

Nanda also noted that such incidents will reduce if wells around animal habitats are closed. He also took a dig at the old technique of rescuing the leopard and called it the “Mohenjo Daro Harappan technology”. “Another day. Another rescue of a leopard from open well using the Mohenjo Daro Harappan technology. This will stop only when we close the open wells around animal habitat,” said Nanda in the caption of the clip.

The clip has garnered more than 38,000 views on Twitter. Forest department officials earned plaudits online for the rescue. Some users also urged covering open wells and avoiding risk for children and wildlife.

“The leopard seems to be grateful and went off without harming anyone. Hats off to the forest department,” a user commented. Another user wrote, “This should be taken as a mission mode project, identification, GPS tagging of open wells and covering them from top with Mild Steel screen or checkerboard local made jali by welding thick MS rods. This will save lot of hassle.”

True.

Every open well nd borewell becoming dangerous for wildlife and human infants as we notice very often in news.

Last week, Nanda shared a clip showing a leopard inside an enclosed cage being lifted from an open well in Maharashtra. He had cautioned people to cover open wells.