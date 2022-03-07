Leopard released by UP forest officials, runs for freedom. Watch video

A video showing a leopard being released into the wild in Uttar

Pradesh’s Meerut has been doing rounds on social media. The video

shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Ramesh Pandey on Twitter

shows a man releasing the leopard from a truck parked on a river bed

and the big cat instantly jumps out into freedom. Within seconds, it

crosses a shallow water body and escapes into the wilderness.

Watch the video here:

“It’s always satisfying for the field staffs to rewild the rescued

animals back to their habitats. Kudos to DFO Meerut and team for a

successful leopard rescue and release,” Pandey said in his tweet.

The 12-second clip has amassed more than 11,000 views so far. Netizens

lauded forest officials for safely rescuing the big cat. “Thank god he

is safe and sound. This wild cat was seen near to my in-laws home

yesterday. I was worried of kids and even his safety. Well thanks sir

and thanks to the police people as well who made this rescue operation

gently,” commented a user.

IFS officer in Meerut Rajesh Kumar noted on his Twitter account that

it was a tough task to rescue the leopard in a densely populated area.

“Thanks sir…It was special feeling after Releasing Pallav ( Rescued

Leopard ) safely inside natural forest of Shivalik ..around 35

persons team made it a successful rescue operation,” Kumar also

replied to Pandey.

In January this year, a two-year-old male leopard was rescued by the

forest department after it was hit by a vehicle on the Western

Peripheral Expressway in Haryana’s Nuh. Before that, a video showing a

leopard catching hold of a dog from a house had gone viral.