Leopard released by UP forest officials, runs for freedom. Watch video

Monday, March 07, 2022
IFS officer in Meerut Rajesh Kumar noted on his Twitter account that it was a tough task to rescue the leopard in a densely populated area.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
March 7, 2022 3:05:32 pm
leopard video, leopard rescue in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, leopard running video, indian expressThe video shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Ramesh Pandey on Twitter shows a man releasing the leopard from a truck parked on a river bed and the big cat instantly jumps out into freedom.

A video showing a leopard being released into the wild in Uttar
Pradesh’s Meerut has been doing rounds on social media. The video
shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Ramesh Pandey on Twitter
shows a man releasing the leopard from a truck parked on a river bed
and the big cat instantly jumps out into freedom. Within seconds, it
crosses a shallow water body and escapes into the wilderness.

Watch the video here:

“It’s always satisfying for the field staffs to rewild the rescued
animals back to their habitats. Kudos to DFO Meerut and team for a
successful leopard rescue and release,” Pandey said in his tweet.

The 12-second clip has amassed more than 11,000 views so far. Netizens
lauded forest officials for safely rescuing the big cat. “Thank god he
is safe and sound. This wild cat was seen near to my in-laws home
yesterday. I was worried of kids and even his safety. Well thanks sir
and thanks to the police people as well who made this rescue operation
gently,” commented a user.

IFS officer in Meerut Rajesh Kumar noted on his Twitter account that
it was a tough task to rescue the leopard in a densely populated area.
“Thanks sir…It was special feeling after Releasing Pallav ( Rescued
Leopard ) safely inside natural forest of Shivalik ..around 35
persons team made it a successful rescue operation,” Kumar also
replied to Pandey.

In January this year, a two-year-old male leopard was rescued by the
forest department after it was hit by a vehicle on the Western
Peripheral Expressway in Haryana’s Nuh. Before that, a video showing a
leopard catching hold of a dog from a house had gone viral.

