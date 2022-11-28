scorecardresearch
Leopard or jaguar: IFS officer asks netizens to identify. Could you?

Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan shared two photographs of the wild cats and asked Twitter users if they to identify them based on their spots.

A leopard cannot change its spots is an idiom that is used to say that people can’t change their innate nature or their characteristics. It is these spots that one notices to recognise and differentiate between the wild animals.

Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan shared two photographs of the wild cats and asked Twitterati if they could identify which of was a leopard and which one a jaguar. He also gave away a hint that it is the pattern which makes the difference.

“Lets see how many can identify. Which one of them is Jaguar & which one is Leopard. The pattern makes the difference, apart from other things,” he wrote in the tweet Monday.

See the post below:

Many netizens replied to the post with their interpretations.

“While leopards are covered in more solid spots and rosettes. jaguars sport blocky rosettes with distinct internal spots. Jaguars on average are stockier and heavier than leopards and have a distinctive blockiness to their heads,” commented a user.

“The left one is the Leopard as it’s slim and smaller head and dot patches. The right one is jab guar with broader patch and big head but smaller in body size with extra muscular,” posted another.

“Leopards are covered in more solid spots n rosettes, while jaguars have blocky rosettes with distinct internal spots. My guess: Leopard on the Left n Jaguar on the right,” another user wrote.

Were you able to identify the wild animals correctly?

