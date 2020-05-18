Watch: Leopard attacks man in Hyderabad, gets chased by pack of dogs

The video also reveals a group of stray dog barking and charging at the leopard as it scrambles in panic, looking for an escape route.(Picture credit: Twitter/ FAWPS) The video also reveals a group of stray dog barking and charging at the leopard as it scrambles in panic, looking for an escape route.(Picture credit: Twitter/ FAWPS)

A video of a leopard attacking a man and then attempting to escape while being chased by a pack of stray dogs is being widely shared on social media.

According to Forests and Wildlife Protection Society (FAWPS), the incident occurred on the morning of May 14 near the Katedan underpass, on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Two men are seen running to a parked truck and one of them clambers safely on to it. However, the leopard pounces on the leg of the second man as he attempts to climb into the truck’s cab. After the initial surprise, the man is able to raise himself into the truck and shut the door.

The leopard then races around trying to find an escape route. However, a group of stray dogs surrounds it and keep barking at it. After multiple brief clashes, the leopard manages to flee. It’s not clear how the leopard ended up in the area.

Watch video:

CCTV footage of Hyderabad Leopard after running away from Main Road on 14th May at 8:41am just before it jumped into Agricultural Farm. @RandeepHooda @ParveenKaswan @saroshlodhi @ANI @umasudhir @Nilesh_TNIE pic.twitter.com/qIIsKzg9OC — Forests And Wildlife Protection Society-FAWPS (@FFawps) May 16, 2020

The video came days after an injured leopard was found resting in the middle of a road.

Take a look at some of the comments on the video:

