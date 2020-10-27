scorecardresearch
Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Video captures leopard leaping over tall gate while chasing prey

Viewed over 45,000 times, the nine-second-long footage shows a small animal running between the bars of a gate to escape the pursuing leopard.

leopard, leopard jumps gate, prey chase, wild chase, animal videos, leopard videos, wild catSince being shared online, the video has prompted several reactions among netizens with many impressed by the swiftness.

An undated video of a leopard jumping over a gate while chasing its prey is being widely shared on social media after being shared by a Mumbai-based wildlife biologist Nikit Surve.

Viewed over 45,000 times, the nine-second-long footage shows a small animal running between the bars of a gate to escape the pursuing leopard. However, the leopard is seen leaping over the gate to continue its pursuit.

“Just witness the agility and skills of the #Leopard. You can observe the dog being witty and the Leopard outsmarting him,” wrote Surve while sharing the clip. The clip was shared by many including Indian Forest officer Susanta Nanda.

