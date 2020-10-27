Video captures leopard leaping over tall gate while chasing prey

Since being shared online, the video has prompted several reactions among netizens with many impressed by the swiftness.

An undated video of a leopard jumping over a gate while chasing its prey is being widely shared on social media after being shared by a Mumbai-based wildlife biologist Nikit Surve.

Viewed over 45,000 times, the nine-second-long footage shows a small animal running between the bars of a gate to escape the pursuing leopard. However, the leopard is seen leaping over the gate to continue its pursuit.

“Just witness the agility and skills of the #Leopard. You can observe the dog being witty and the Leopard outsmarting him,” wrote Surve while sharing the clip. The clip was shared by many including Indian Forest officer Susanta Nanda.

Watch the video here:

Struggle for existence. Leopard on its heels, chasing one of its favourite prey. A leopard is known to leap over 20 feet and can jump up to 10 feet into the air. Such a powerful big cat.. pic.twitter.com/tZ3rjVJTmP — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) October 26, 2020

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

That leopard needs to be named #UsainBolt ⚡⚡ — Virat A Singh (@tweetsvirat) October 24, 2020

Whàt agility! Imagine the resident of the house walking in… — Ramki Sreenivasan (@ra_mki) October 24, 2020

“Fit your greedy big self through this!” thought the clever little prey item… — Simon Pooley (@s_pooley) October 24, 2020

It was at Mount Abu Rajasthan. — Chandresh Dave. (@golsfir) October 24, 2020

Wow! That’s some leap! — Dr. Mayukh Chatterjee (@WildMayukh) October 24, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd