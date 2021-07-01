Trapped! Stunning image of leopard in distress goes viral

Updated: July 1, 2021 10:02:15 pm
A leopard in Assam found itself in a precarious situation after falling into a 20-feet deep well. The wild cat looked visibly exhausted as it struggled to stay afloat in neck-deep water for several hours before it was rescued. Now, a picture of the leopard staring out of the well has gone viral on social media.
According to forest officials, the adult leopard was spotted floating in a well at Madhab Nagar on the outskirts of Guwahati on Thursday. It was subsequently rescued and returned to its natural habitat following the intervention of wildlife rescuers.
“Villagers were startled on hearing the roars echoing from deep within an open well,” a press release said, adding that they quickly alerted the forest department about the situation.
“The leopard was then wrapped in a net and was carried into the deep forest and released back into the wild,” the statement added.
As the photo went viral, many talked about how scared the animal looked while others lauded the rescuers for helping the animal. Many also wondered if it was possible to cover such deep wells near forest areas to keep animals safe.
