Trapped! Stunning image of leopard in distress goes viral

This picture of the leopard staring out of the well has gone viral on social media. (Source: Assam Forest Department)

A leopard in Assam found itself in a precarious situation after falling into a 20-feet deep well. The wild cat looked visibly exhausted as it struggled to stay afloat in neck-deep water for several hours before it was rescued. Now, a picture of the leopard staring out of the well has gone viral on social media.

According to forest officials, the adult leopard was spotted floating in a well at Madhab Nagar on the outskirts of Guwahati on Thursday. It was subsequently rescued and returned to its natural habitat following the intervention of wildlife rescuers.

“Villagers were startled on hearing the roars echoing from deep within an open well,” a press release said, adding that they quickly alerted the forest department about the situation.

The adult leopard was safely evacuated and released back in the wild. (Source: Assam Forest Department) The adult leopard was safely evacuated and released back in the wild. (Source: Assam Forest Department)

“The leopard was then wrapped in a net and was carried into the deep forest and released back into the wild,” the statement added.

As the photo went viral, many talked about how scared the animal looked while others lauded the rescuers for helping the animal. Many also wondered if it was possible to cover such deep wells near forest areas to keep animals safe.

His eyes..🙀 — Vikrant ~ विक्रांत (@vikrantkumar) July 1, 2021

He is scared I guess . That’s so bad 😢. Glad it got rescued — Sakt Launda (@SridharRamesh3) July 1, 2021

Look at his eyes!!! Awww!!! — shakun (@shakun_leo) July 1, 2021

Must be saying- please rescue me,, I won’t harm you!! — Rajiv Chaubey (Get your jab) (@Rajiv_chaubey) July 1, 2021

Those incredible eyes ! — Bishwajit Bhattacharya 🇮🇳 (@bbjournalist) July 1, 2021

Heartening to hear that it’s been rescued and restored back in its original habitat. — PatriotIndian (@Patriot86589254) July 1, 2021

Leopard : photo baadh mey le …merko pahle nikal aur aisey open wells ko doond k bandh kar 😤 — kranthi03🇮🇳 (@kranthi_003) July 1, 2021

Great job. Salute team Rescue🙏🙏🇮🇳🙏 — Sergeant Bikash🇮🇳 (@bikash63) July 1, 2021

He looks mortified. But glad to know the poor thing has been rescued. Hope no such misfortune happens to him again. https://t.co/JmeZNF6IuQ — Shaheen Ahmed (@Aakori_Baakori) July 1, 2021

What was done to prevent this from happening again? https://t.co/SS4iN5zTya — Manjunaath (@Manjunaath) July 1, 2021