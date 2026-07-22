Watch: Leopard enters liquor store in Rajasthan, attacks salesman

A leopard attacked three people in Rajasthan’s Tonk town on Monday morning as it ran nearly 400 metres through a busy market and entered a liquor store, triggering chaos. Forest officials tranquilised and removed it in an operation that lasted nearly five hours.
The adult male leopard, which had wandered out of a nearby forest, was first spotted hiding in bushes on the outskirts of the town, NDTV reported, citing officials. As forest volunteer Rakesh Mali rushed to inspect the area, the big cat attacked him on his legs and ran through the market.
Viral CCTV footage shows the leopard suddenly entering the liquor store and attacking a salesman, who desperately fights back to save his life. The man eventually breaks free and runs out of the shop, while the leopard retreats and takes shelter beneath a table.
Before rushing inside the liquor store and pouncing on the salesman, identified as Sanjay Gurjar, the leopard attacked Fateh Lal Koli, who was sitting outside the store, NDTV reported. Gurjar managed to escape despite suffering injuries to his nose, back, and other parts of his body.
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🚨 SHOCKING INCIDENT IN RAJASTHAN
A wild leopard strayed from nearby hills into Todaraisingh town (Tonk) and charged straight inside a liquor shop near SBI Chauraha!
The big cat went on a rampage—smashing bottles and attacking the salesman, leaving him with injuries to his… pic.twitter.com/EiAfd9OyAi
— Kailash Vashi (@KailashVashi) July 20, 2026
As the leopard remained inside the store, locals quickly pulled down the shop’s shutter from the outside, trapping the animal and preventing it from moving further into the crowded marketplace.
While Rakesh Mali was treated at a local health facility, Sanjay Gurjar and Fateh Lal Koli were referred to a higher medical centre due to the severity of their injuries.
Forest officials from Tonk, along with a specialised tranquilising team from the Jaipur zoo, arrived at the scene soon after. They safely removed the leopard from the liquor store and took it to the Tonk forest division office for a medical examination, the report said.