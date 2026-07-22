Watch: Leopard enters liquor store in Rajasthan, attacks salesman

The man eventually breaks free and runs out of the shop, while the leopard retreats and takes shelter beneath a table (Photo: @KailashVashi/X)

A leopard attacked three people in Rajasthan’s Tonk town on Monday morning as it ran nearly 400 metres through a busy market and entered a liquor store, triggering chaos. Forest officials tranquilised and removed it in an operation that lasted nearly five hours.

The adult male leopard, which had wandered out of a nearby forest, was first spotted hiding in bushes on the outskirts of the town, NDTV reported, citing officials. As forest volunteer Rakesh Mali rushed to inspect the area, the big cat attacked him on his legs and ran through the market.

Video shows leopard attacking salesman

Viral CCTV footage shows the leopard suddenly entering the liquor store and attacking a salesman, who desperately fights back to save his life. The man eventually breaks free and runs out of the shop, while the leopard retreats and takes shelter beneath a table.