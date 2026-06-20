Leopard enters IIT-Bombay campus, kills dog; chilling CCTV footage viral

A leopard was spotted inside the IIT-Bombay campus in Mumbai’s Powai during the early hours of Friday, where it was seen attacking and killing a dog, according to CCTV footage recorded on the premises.

The incident occurred around 2.30 am when the adult leopard entered the staff hostel zone, a resident lecturer told Times of India (TOI). The big cat reportedly seized a local dog before dragging it into nearby bushes. No injuries to people were reported.

Watch the video:

A Leopard Entered IIT Bombay Campus at Staff Hostel and Viciously Attacked a Dog Caught on CCTV Camera😳 pic.twitter.com/bsfcUvBTXS — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) June 19, 2026

The footage has since circulated widely on social media, drawing strong reactions from users. According to TOI, Honorary Wildlife Warden and founder of RAWW NGO, Pawan Sharma, said authorities would review campus security footage to better understand the animal’s movement. He pointed out that leopard sightings in Powai are not uncommon, as the IIT-Bombay campus lies close to Sanjay Gandhi National Park, which has a sizeable leopard population. Wildlife experts, he added, regularly coordinate with the institute and guide on measures to minimise human-wildlife conflict.

The video sparked a wave of comments online. One user wrote, “a leopard attacking a dog in iit bombay campus is not something i ever expected to happen.”

Another commented, “Don’t know why comment section is in so joy. Just go once and feel the terror at night. It’s not new, such cases have became way too common. And the Institute administration remain silent.”

A third user said, “Dogs have no safety even in IIT. It hurts to see this. Wildlife must be taken care and protected from urban cities.”

A fourth added, “This is damn scary. This could have been human vs leopard. Look at the dogesh, he is merely staring in and staring in disbelief. He dint even get time to rub his eyes. He should have just turned and bolted.”