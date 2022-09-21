Leopard cub reunites with mother. Watch video

A heart-warming story of a leopard cub reuniting with its mother was shared by Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan on Twitter, leaving netizens delighted.

Kaswan, who often posts intriguing wildlife content, noted on Twitter that the lost cub was kept in a safe place and on Monday, the mother leopard came searching for it. A video showing the big cat holding the baby by its mouth was also shared by Kaswan.

The mother leopard is seen staring at the camera while holding the cub in its mouth. “What can be more beautiful than this. Cubs were secured & then mother came and took her back. Yesterday night,” Kaswan captioned the clip.

Further, he said in the comments section, “That is how leopard mothers are carrying their cubs. Even all cat species. Depending upon the numbers of cubs the rounds are made.”

What can be more beautiful than this. Cubs were secured & then mother came and took her back. Yesterday night. pic.twitter.com/snwEU7rQbb — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) September 20, 2022

Since being shared on Tuesday, the clip has amassed more than 24,000 views on Twitter. Netizens were delighted with the reunion of the cub and its mother. A user commented, “Kudos to the mother and night vision game cam…”

Another user wrote, “Reminds me of a verse in ‘Paanineeya Shiksha’ (ancient work on phonetics) where the author says ‘pronounce words like how the tigress carries her cubs’ neither too harsh as it will kill the cubs nor too light as the cubs will be dropped!”

Reminds me of a verse in Paanineeya Shiksha (ancient work on phonetics) where the author says "pronounce words like how the tigress carries her cubs" neither too harsh as it will kill the cubs nor too light as the cubs will be dropped ! — Aapastamboham (@yajurveda_hari) September 21, 2022

We need to prevent creeping encroachments on forests by population/development pressures.Such wealth of wild life is only seen in our country.They need much higher level of protection and forethought to preserve forests in the long run. — H R Viswanath (@HRViswanath1) September 20, 2022

Seems like.

Mother asked *whatsup bro ? Then leave. 🤣 — Nilanjan Ghosh (@Nil10ghosh) September 20, 2022

In March this year, a 10-day-old leopard cub was reunited with its mother after it was spotted in a sugarcane field in Maharashtra’s Nashik. Forest department officials had installed trap cameras and earned praise online for their efforts. In a moving video, the mother was seen opening a basket, finding its cub and running away after holding it in its mouth.