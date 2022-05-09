scorecardresearch
Monday, May 09, 2022
Watch: Leopard attacks officers during rescue operation in Haryana’s Panipat

Two officers were injured during the process to capture the leopard and tranquillise it.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 9, 2022 2:31:43 pm
leopard attacks police officers, leopard in Panipat, leopard attack in Haryana, leopard, indian expressA video showing the big cat attacking the officials has surfaced online and many have criticised them for the handling of the leopard.

An attempt to capture a leopard in Haryana’s Panipat turned out to be a tough task for the personnel of the police and forest departments. A video showing the big cat attacking the officials has surfaced online and many have criticised them for the handling of the leopard. Two officers were injured during the process to capture the leopard and tranquillise it.

In the video, the leopard is seen jumping over and clawing at the officials as one of them runs towards the big cat while it attacks his colleague. The leopard claws the forest official and policemen are seen beating up the feline with sticks. The furious leopard is seen charging at other officials as well.

﻿
Panipat superintendent of police Shashank Kumar Sawan shared the clip on Twitter and wrote, “Tough day at work for people from police and forest dept. A couple of them suffered injuries…Salute to their bravery and courage… In the end, everyone is safe. Including the leopard..”

Within a day, the clip has managed to garner more than 4,91,200 views. Some users lauded the officers while some users criticised them for not taking precautions. “1 Without precaution you went there 1st wrong.2 Unable to see any forest department officers.3 it exposes the inefficiency in dealing with such contengeuos situations.4 Trained officers are handling matters similar to Commons.5 Lacking proper equipment and safety measures,” commented a user.

Kunal Kapoor, the president of animal welfare NGO Nayi Pehal Welfare Society, told indianexpress.com that the leopard had come more than 1.5 kilometres into the village. Kapoor agreed that the attempt made by officers was wrong but added it was the only option they had. “As the villagers were panicking, the officers took action to capture and tranquillise the leopard. The animal was moved into the forest later,” he said.

