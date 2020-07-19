Watch: Leopard enters house in Nainital, kills family dog

The video terrified many on the internet: (Picture credit: Twitter/ANI, pngall.com) The video terrified many on the internet: (Picture credit: Twitter/ANI, pngall.com)

A leopard was seen sneaking into a house in Uttarakhand’s Nainital, taking away the family’s dog. The whole incident happened on Saturday, July 18, and was caught on the CCTV camera of the house.

According to news agency ANI, the leopard entered Chandan Singh Adhikari’s house on Tallital Zoo Road.

The now-viral video shows a leopard lurking in what appears to be a shed. However, as one of the family dog appears barking, the leopard attacks and takes it away.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH Uttarakhand: A leopard entered a house, attacked and killed a dog & took it away last night in Tallital. pic.twitter.com/xX2tf4KYMt — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2020

Responding to the incident, Tapisha, Adhikari’s daughter, told ANI that this is the second incident in 15 days when their dog was attacked by a leopard.

“Earlier, leopards used to run away from the human smell, but now they are entering a residential area and not running away even after a ruckus is created. This is alarming. If things continue like this, leopards will soon be attacking humans,” Tapisha said.

The video terrified many. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Leopards are fast and furious — Jay rana (@JayeshR38292065) July 19, 2020

War between Human nd animals continue — Drjrawat (@rwtdheerajmessi) July 19, 2020

oops… such a narrow escape for family ! so sad for the dog ! — Shyam (@iPeXdElHi) July 19, 2020

Once upon a time it was the leopard’s home territory. — Nobody (@thdrkhrs) July 19, 2020

Rest in peace dear Doggie. — E.thakur (@Ethakur2) July 19, 2020

When you take away their jungles, they will come hunting in your cities — Hindu 🕉 (@rupshiga) July 19, 2020

Since being posted, the video has garnered over 4 lakh likes with over 10,000 people reacting to it.

(With inputs from ANI)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd