Sunday, July 19, 2020
Watch: Leopard enters house in Nainital, kills family dog

The now-viral video shows a leopard lurking in what appears to be a shed. However, as one of the family dog appears barking, the leopard pounces and takes it away.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 19, 2020 9:15:24 pm
A leopard was seen sneaking into a house in Uttarakhand’s Nainital, taking away the family’s dog.  The whole incident happened on Saturday, July 18, and was caught on the CCTV camera of the house.

According to news agency ANI, the leopard entered Chandan Singh Adhikari’s house on Tallital Zoo Road.

The now-viral video shows a leopard lurking in what appears to be a shed. However, as one of the family dog appears barking, the leopard attacks and takes it away.

Watch the video here:

Responding to the incident, Tapisha, Adhikari’s daughter, told ANI that this is the second incident in 15 days when their dog was attacked by a leopard.

“Earlier, leopards used to run away from the human smell, but now they are entering a residential area and not running away even after a ruckus is created. This is alarming. If things continue like this, leopards will soon be attacking humans,” Tapisha said.

The video terrified many. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Since being posted, the video has garnered over 4 lakh likes with over 10,000 people reacting to it.

(With inputs from ANI)

