Monday, September 06, 2021
Watch: Leopard and cat come face to face after both fall into well in Maharashtra

"The cat courageously stood its ground and the larger animal was confused seeing its own copy in a smaller variant," read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
September 6, 2021 6:22:06 pm
Dramatic footage of a confrontation between a cat and a leopard who fell into a well together has left netizens stunned after it went viral on social media.

In the 16-second clip, the leopard and the cat are seen facing one another on the side platform inside the well. The clip begins with the leopard jumping out of the well’s water and pouncing towards the cat as it tries to retaliate and defend itself.

The Deputy Conservator of Forests of West Nashik Division, Pankaj Garg, told ANI that the leopard fell into the well while chasing the cat. “The leopard fell in the well while chasing the cat. It was later rescued and released in its natural habitat,” Garg said.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the clip has garnered over 50,000 views, with many quite shocked by the scary confrontation. Many also commented about the cat’s courage in standing its ground.

“The cat courageously stood its ground and the larger animal was a little confused seeing its own copy in a smaller variant,” read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

