Lenskart revises in-store style guide after ‘bindi, tilak’ row, allows all religious symbols

Eyewear retailer Lenskart has rolled out a revised in-store style guide after facing backlash over an older version that was claimed to have restricted religious symbols like bindi and tilak while allowing the hijab.

The issue gained traction on social media, with several users accusing the company of showing religious bias. In response, the company clarified that the policy being circulated was outdated and did not reflect its current standards.

The Gurgaon-based brand, co-founded by Peyush Bansal, shared a link to the updated guidelines on X, stating, “We have heard you. Clearly and openly. Over the past few days, our community and customers have spoken – and we have listened. Today, we are standardising our In-Store Style Guide and sharing it publicly and transparently.”