CEO Peyush Bansal shares apology after Lenskart’s ‘grooming guide’ sparks religious symbols row

Lenskart CEO and Shark Tank India fame Peyush Bansal recently addressed a controversy that started after a screenshot of an alleged employee grooming policy went viral on social media.

The unverified viral document appeared to list restrictions on visible religious symbols, including bindis, tilak, and burqas. It also mentioned turbans and hijabs, along with rules concerning tattoos, hairbands, and caps.

Described as part of the company’s internal “style guide” and even citing page numbers, it led many to believe it was taken from an official employee handbook.

Responding to the public backlash, Bansal said an earlier version of the policy included wording that did not align with the company’s values.