From Kolhapur to Chanel’s new CEO: Desi Twitter raises a toast to Leena Nair’s incredible journey

As Leena Nair, a 52-year-old British citizen of Indian origin, announced that she will be the new global CEO of French luxury fashion house, Chanel, celebrations broke out on social media, especially among Indians. Nair will be succeeding businesswoman Maureen Chiquet who held the same post for nine years from 2007 to 2016.

Nair, who started her career as a factory floor trainee, has previously held the record of being the first woman and youngest chief human resources officer at multinational firm Unilever.

Her appointment as the CEO of Chanel comes at a time when many people of Indian origin are getting top positions in some of the biggest corporations and companies.

Leena Nair, Chanel CEO! What a story! From Kolhapur, not the usual IIT/Ivy League track, worked in India until 2013, starting out on the factory floor dealing with unions in the industrial belt Taloja! And my fave quote below https://t.co/qNE3tDZa6A pic.twitter.com/kF6qVe3wxB — Lakshmi Chaudhry (@ElChaudhry) December 15, 2021

Unlike most fashion house CEOs, Nair does not come from a fashion background. In fact she studied electronics and telecommunications engineering at Walchand College in Sangli, Maharashtra and then pursued MBA in Human Resources from XLRI, Jamshedpur, in 1992. Brought up in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur, she joins the ranks of Indian-origin executives like Sundar Pichai, Parag Agrawal and Satya Nadella who are at the helm of top global companies.