Video: Bengal man comes up with LED face mask to drive home safety message amid pandemic

In a video that is making the rounds on social media, a man from West Bengal is seen donning a face mask with LED lights on them.

Identifying himself as Gaur Nath from Kanchrapara in North 24 Parganas district, the man said that he wanted to create awareness among people to wear masks amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Watch the video here:

The video came to light when Facebook user Bivas Das shared it on his feed.

Currently, North 24 Parganas district has the highest number of containment zones at 113 with the addition of 18 more areas, while South 24 Parganas has 67, up by 12, according to the state government’s website ‘Egiye Bangla’.

West Bengal had on Saturday witnessed the highest single-day spike of 2,198 COVID-19 cases, taking the state’s tally to 40,209. Twenty-seven more people died of the disease, taking the state’s total fatalities to 1,076.

With inputs from PTI

