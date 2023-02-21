Leak-proof bamboo bottles: Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along’s tweet draw purchase queries from netizens

For centuries, the people of northeastern India have made the best use of bamboo in crafting everyday items ranging from utensils to furniture to storage tools. Discovering the durability and eco-friendly nature of bamboo products, many companies, in recent years, have forayed into the commercialisation of these items, which have proved to be an excellent alternative to plastic.

On Tuesday, Temjen Imna Along, Nagaland’s Minister of Higher Education and Tribal Affairs, tweeted about leak-proof water bottles made of bamboo. While sharing pictures of these ‘sustainable’ bottles, Along wrote, “Known as green gold, bamboo has unlimited potential and it’s usage in creating eco-friendly products will do wonders for Mother Nature. Kudos to all entrepreneurs from NE India who are working to harness its true potential.”

In the comments, many people expressed interest in purchasing these bottles and appreciated the sustainable take on everyday objects.

Bamboo dene ka nahin, bamboo se pani peene ka… Known as green gold, bamboo has unlimited potential and it’s usage in creating eco-friendly products will do wonders to Mother Nature. Kudos to all entrepreneurs from NE India who are working to harness it’s true potential. pic.twitter.com/bAnKg3hikj — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) February 21, 2023

Commenting on it a Twitter user wrote, “Thank you for sharing. Bamboo is a highly sustainable and versatile resource with endless possibilities for eco-friendly products. It’s great to see entrepreneurs in NE India recognizing its potential and contributing to a greener future. 💚#sustainability #bamboo #ecofriendly”.

The bottles shared by Along were made by D.B Industries, an Assam-based company dedicated to bamboo products. The company, started by Dhritiman Bohra, has its products up for sale on its website: thedbindustries.com

The bamboo bottles made at Bohra’s unit are handmade. It takes about five hours to make one bottle. While a 350-ml bottle is available for Rs 650, one can get a one-litre bottle for Rs 799.