‘Leader of the pack’: Amul’s tribute to Virat Kohli as he steps down as Test captain

Amul has paid tribute to Virat Kohli who stepped down as the India Test captain on January 15 in its recent topical. Amul shows a relaxed Kohli sitting in his white Test uniform and putting his cap on the Amul Girl. The headline says, “Thank you for Virattacking captaincy!” and calls him “Leader of the Pack”. The wholesome topical has been raking in thousands of likes across social media.

Before this, Amul commented on a controversy surrounding Virat Kohli and BCCI On December 16 last year. “They don’t captainsee eye to eye?” read the witty graphic and the brand captioned it as “#Amul Topical: Kohli Vs Cricket Board at loggerheads!”

Kohli, who was at the helm for seven years, took over the team captainship from MS Dhoni in 2014. His tenure as the Test captain was widely successful as Team India won 40 out of the 68 Test matches that he led.

Kohli made the announcement of leaving Test captaincy just one month after being removed as the ODI captain by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in December last year. He stepped down as the T20 captain in September 2021.

Amul is known for its witty and sharp topicals on all newsy topics. In 2020, to mark the retirement of MS Dhoni from international cricket Amul made a compilation of its catchy topicals celebrating the cricketer’s legacy.