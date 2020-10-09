scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, October 09, 2020
Top news

Laxmmi Bomb trailer: Akshay Kumar memes take over Twitter

Beyond Akshay Kumar's transformation, the catchy dialogues intrigued meme-makers on Twitter and soon hilarious memes flooded the micro-blogging site.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | October 9, 2020 8:11:27 pm
laxmmi bomb, laxmmi bomb trailer, laxmmi bomb trailer memes, akshay kumar, laxmmi bomb akshay kumar, latest bollywood memes, viral news, entertainment news, indian expressKumar line, "Main is area ki queen hun" inspired many memes online.

The trailer for Laxmmi Bomb, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, was released on Friday and the Hindi remake of the Tamil comedy-horror Kanchana got everyone talking online.

Akshay Kumar, who has transformed himself into a saree-clad ghost for the upcoming film, created a buzz online with his look when the poster was released and the buzz only got amplified. Directed by Raghava Lawrence, the film is all set to be released virtually on November 9 on Disney+ Hotstar, keeping fans entertained during Diwali period.

As the trailer reminded us of old Hindi movies where the transgender community was represented in a stereotypical way, it is evident that Kumar is trying to balance the story with some situational comedy and songs. Within just a few hours of its release, it started trending on YouTube, garnering over 5 million views.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Beyond the transformation, the catchy dialogues intrigued meme-makers on Twitter and soon hilarious memes inundated the micro-blogging site. Check out some of memes inspired by the trailer here:

Alongside Kumar, the film also stars Kiara Advani, Tusshar Kapoor, Sharad Kelkar, Tarun Arora and Ashwini Kalsekar.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 09: Latest News

Advertisement