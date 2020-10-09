Laxmmi Bomb trailer: Akshay Kumar memes take over Twitter

Kumar line, "Main is area ki queen hun" inspired many memes online.

The trailer for Laxmmi Bomb, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, was released on Friday and the Hindi remake of the Tamil comedy-horror Kanchana got everyone talking online.

Akshay Kumar, who has transformed himself into a saree-clad ghost for the upcoming film, created a buzz online with his look when the poster was released and the buzz only got amplified. Directed by Raghava Lawrence, the film is all set to be released virtually on November 9 on Disney+ Hotstar, keeping fans entertained during Diwali period.

As the trailer reminded us of old Hindi movies where the transgender community was represented in a stereotypical way, it is evident that Kumar is trying to balance the story with some situational comedy and songs. Within just a few hours of its release, it started trending on YouTube, garnering over 5 million views.

Beyond the transformation, the catchy dialogues intrigued meme-makers on Twitter and soon hilarious memes inundated the micro-blogging site. Check out some of memes inspired by the trailer here:

#LaxmmiBomb When teacher says Pindrop silence Le Backbenchers : pic.twitter.com/8ytfxmGltG — Vishu Vasava (@Vishal_Vasava_) October 9, 2020

Dentist: Show me your teeth.

5 year old me: pic.twitter.com/j07N2Ku7fi — Kunal 🇮🇳 (@notdeowalakunal) October 9, 2020

When your budget is low but you select an expensive dress to buy.

Shopkeeper :- pic.twitter.com/oSJWmK4yEO — Karan Arya (@mrkaranarya) October 9, 2020

*My mother after setting up a money plant In Our Home* pic.twitter.com/WAo2MHtwCd — 🍁सरकास्टिक गुरूजी🍁 (@__isubm1__) October 9, 2020

Me Login From Another Device

Gmail : pic.twitter.com/HxlP8yz7SX — Sidhu (@TheFlummoxGuy) October 9, 2020

Younger sibling – Why should i obey you?

Elder sibling – pic.twitter.com/179gFYHYT7 — Sophia Kalra (@sophiakalra) October 9, 2020

#LaxmmiBomb

When my friend takes something from my plate when I’m eating: pic.twitter.com/6rzIAYHqhG — Aarohi Tripathy 🇮🇳 (@aarohi_vns) October 9, 2020

Chapri nibaas riding their KTM in their area #LaxmmiBombTrailer pic.twitter.com/xrPhkOTCf5 — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) October 9, 2020

*Me struggling to find something in my drawer* Mom after finding it in 5 seconds:#LaxmmiBombTrailer pic.twitter.com/4hhW8OYWFM — Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 9, 2020

#LaxmmiBombTrailer

Boys who are watching Big Boss during IPL season pic.twitter.com/vC42ZO4y4e — 💤💤 (@iamjitusrivas) October 9, 2020

Desi Moms when you lose tupperware box #LaxmmiBombTrailer pic.twitter.com/Qh1gBqXRBw — Mask 🎭 (@Mr_LoLwa) October 9, 2020

Alongside Kumar, the film also stars Kiara Advani, Tusshar Kapoor, Sharad Kelkar, Tarun Arora and Ashwini Kalsekar.

