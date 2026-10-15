Law student works for Blinkit, reveals Day 1 earnings: ‘A boon for people like me’

A law student has found a way to earn money alongside his studies by working as a part-time delivery partner for Blinkit. Kaval Desai recently shared his experience on X, revealing how much he made on his first day and why the gig works for him.

Desai described the job as a ‘boon’ for students looking to cover their personal expenses without putting their education on hold. “Did for 2 hours and earned 149 rupees in 6 deliveries. No petrol cost as I’ve Ather EV. And I’m already loving it, since I love to roam around and at the same time I’m also earning money,” he wrote.

The law student clarified that his LLB remains his primary focus and that he took up delivery work to manage his expenses while continuing his degree.

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He later returned with an update on how his first full day on the job went. “Day 1 ended on a good note. Ended up delivering 19 orders in ~ 6:30 hours. Did around ~51 kms just for the order delivery (return kms not counted). Earned: Rs 508 (Rs 75 incentive included) and Rs 100 as bonus for achieving target,” he wrote.

His electric scooter also helped him keep his expenses down. Since he charges his Ather EV at home, he said he had not incurred any charging costs. “Cost – Rs 0 (I own Ather EV and charging costs me Rs 0; home charging still 0),” he added.

Desai eventually called it a day because he had to get back to his studies and his scooter’s battery was running low. “Had to end the gig due to commitment to studies and at the same time battery was about to die. @letsblinkit @deepigoyal @albinder You guys really made Blinkit a boon for people like me. It’s just so efficient to work with it and it’s smooth too,” he wrote.

Read the post:

This is a part time gig I am doing for some obvious reasons. I’m pursing LLB as my primary profession. Along side working to support some obvious expenses incurred. Day 1 ended on a good note. Ended up delivering 19 orders in ~ 6:30 hours. Did around ~51 kms just for the order delivery (return kms not counted). Earned : ₹508 (₹75 incentive included) and ₹100 as bonus for achieving target. Cost – ₹0 (I own Ather EV and charging costed me ₹0 home charging still 0) Had to end the gig due to commitment to studies and at the same time battery was about to die. @letsblinkit @deepigoyal @albinder You guys really made Blinkit a boon for people like me. It’s just so efficient to work with it and it’s smooth too. — Kaval Desai (@thecurious_12) October 13, 2026

His posts also sparked a conversation about the realities of delivery work, particularly for those who depend on it to support themselves or their families. While some users appreciated his initiative, others pointed out how difficult it can be to make ends meet through such jobs.

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“Feels good reading this, but I’m assuming that, let alone 500… even if a person earns ₹1,000 a day and has to provide for a family, I cannot even imagine how hard it is going to be. I cannot even think of people earn 400 or 500 per day,” one user commented.

Responding to the concern, Desai explained that his circumstances were different because he was working part-time to cover his own expenses.

“This is my part time gig and I’ve to just bear my expenses. And honestly about that family part I’ve seen some people work full time and earn like 8-9k a week buddy from this Blinkit/zepto,” he replied.

Another user suggested that the experience could be very different in Bengaluru, where traffic can significantly affect delivery times. “This can’t be Bengaluru; else it will be 9 orders in ~ 6:30 hours and rest spend in traffic,” the user wrote.

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Others offered words of encouragement, with one commenting, “All the best for your studies and work, I hope god always with you. It’s an inspiration to all. Thank you.”

One person also shared their own experience of trying to fund their education through delivery work, writing, “I also worked as Uber bike rider and Swiggy delivery partner but couldn’t arrange fees for LLB admission.”