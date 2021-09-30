scorecardresearch
Thursday, September 30, 2021
Law minister Kiren Rijiju’s viral dance video gets thumbs-up from PM Modi: Watch

Taking to Twitter, the MP from Arunachal Pradesh talked about how folk songs and dances are the 'essence of every community' in the Northeast India state.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
September 30, 2021 5:58:18 pm
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju's viral dance video PM Modi tweets, PM Modi Kiren Rijiju' viral video, trending, law minister, trending, indian express, indian express newsIn the 1.14-minute clip, the politician is seen matching his steps to the beats of the folk songs as the locals cheer along.

Kiren Rijiju, the Union minister of law and justice, has left netizens, as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, impressed with his dance moves after he posted a video of his recent visit to Kazalang village.

Taking to Twitter, the MP from Arunachal Pradesh talked about how folk songs and dances are the “essence of every community” in the Northeast India state.

“During my visit to beautiful Kazalang village to monitor the Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya Projects. This is the traditional merrymaking of Sajolang people whenever guests visit their village. The original folk songs and dances are the ESSENCE of every community in Arunachal Pradesh.”

Watch the video here:

In the 1.14-minute clip, the politician is seen matching his steps to the beats of the folk songs as the locals cheer along. Once shared online, it did not take long for the clip to viral.

The clip also caught the attention of PM Modi, who retweeted the clip while praising Rijiju’s dancing skills. “Our Law Minister@KirenRijiju is also a decent dancer! Good to see the vibrant and glorious culture of Arunachal Pradesh,” he tweeted.

Here, take a look at some of the many reactions to Rijiju’s traditional dance moves.

