Law minister Kiren Rijiju’s viral dance video gets thumbs-up from PM Modi: Watch

Kiren Rijiju, the Union minister of law and justice, has left netizens, as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, impressed with his dance moves after he posted a video of his recent visit to Kazalang village.

Taking to Twitter, the MP from Arunachal Pradesh talked about how folk songs and dances are the “essence of every community” in the Northeast India state.

“During my visit to beautiful Kazalang village to monitor the Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya Projects. This is the traditional merrymaking of Sajolang people whenever guests visit their village. The original folk songs and dances are the ESSENCE of every community in Arunachal Pradesh.”

During my visit to beautiful Kazalang village to monitor the Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya Projects. This is traditional merrymaking of Sajolang people whenever guests visit their village. The original folk songs and dances are the ESSENCE of every community in Arunachal Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/TTxor4nQJF — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 29, 2021

In the 1.14-minute clip, the politician is seen matching his steps to the beats of the folk songs as the locals cheer along. Once shared online, it did not take long for the clip to viral.

The clip also caught the attention of PM Modi, who retweeted the clip while praising Rijiju’s dancing skills. “Our Law Minister@KirenRijiju is also a decent dancer! Good to see the vibrant and glorious culture of Arunachal Pradesh,” he tweeted.

Our Law Minister @KirenRijiju is also a decent dancer! Good to see the vibrant and glorious culture of Arunachal Pradesh… https://t.co/NmW0i4XUdD — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 30, 2021

Here, take a look at some of the many reactions to Rijiju’s traditional dance moves.

