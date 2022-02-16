scorecardresearch
Wednesday, February 16, 2022
‘From Chetan Bhagat to Shashi Tharoor’: Latest NYT Wordle leaves netizens guessing

Many users on desi Twitter were taken aback by Wordle solution of the day and claimed the game is only meant for Shashi Tharoor now.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 16, 2022 3:37:30 pm
wordle, wordle 242, wordle 242 shashi tharoor, caulk, caulk meaning, wordle nyt caulk, shashi tharoor english words, indian express"NYT really took Wordle from 10th standard vocabulary to Shashi Tharoor level in a day," a Twitter user wrote.

If there is one thing that has captured the attention of everyone on the internet at present – it’s Wordle. People have made it a part of their daily routine, and are bemused by how New York Times has cranked up its difficulty levels after taking over. Things have escalated quickly, and now desi Twitter users are claiming that this challenge can only be solved by Shashi Tharoor.

Wordle enthusiasts were not expecting what was different solutions for the same game and many failed to solve Wordle #242. The tough Wordle left many scratching their heads.  And those who did get it right, admitted it was a result of random guess and not based on their knowledge of language as they didn’t even know the word existed.

 

In India, many termed the Wordle solution as something worth featuring in Tharoorosaurus. The Kerala MP is known for sharing unique English words, which have most reaching out for the dictionaries, with some turning out to be tongue-twisters.

*SPOILER AHEAD*

For those wondering what the word is, it was ‘caulk’, which means a waterproof filler and sealant, used in building work and repairs. As netizens took to Twitter to vent their anger, on Google Trends, the search traffic for the word also went up.

The graph shows how the search for the word exploded.

In India, the word caulk and caulk meaning were one of the top searches on the engine.

Here’s what netizens had to say about the uncommon word:

