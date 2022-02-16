‘From Chetan Bhagat to Shashi Tharoor’: Latest NYT Wordle leaves netizens guessing

Updated: February 16, 2022 3:37:30 pm
If there is one thing that has captured the attention of everyone on the internet at present – it’s Wordle. People have made it a part of their daily routine, and are bemused by how New York Times has cranked up its difficulty levels after taking over. Things have escalated quickly, and now desi Twitter users are claiming that this challenge can only be solved by Shashi Tharoor.
Wordle enthusiasts were not expecting what was different solutions for the same game and many failed to solve Wordle #242. The tough Wordle left many scratching their heads. And those who did get it right, admitted it was a result of random guess and not based on their knowledge of language as they didn’t even know the word existed.
Good morning to everyone except all of the staff at the New York Times, their families, friends, pets and acquaintances.
Wordle 242 X/6
⬜⬜🟨🟩⬜
🟨⬜🟨⬜⬜
⬜🟩⬜🟩⬜
⬜🟩⬜🟩⬜
⬜🟩⬜🟩⬜
⬜🟩🟨🟩⬜
— Wakanda ➡️ (@calebrityjoe) February 16, 2022
Wordle 242 X 4/6
🟨⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜⬜🟩⬜⬜
⬜🟩⬜⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Complete fluke, wasn’t even sure it was a word. NY Times seriously making these harder 🤨
— helen siddon (@HelenSiddon) February 16, 2022
In India, many termed the Wordle solution as something worth featuring in Tharoorosaurus. The Kerala MP is known for sharing unique English words, which have most reaching out for the dictionaries, with some turning out to be tongue-twisters.
NYT presents Wordle: The Shashi Tharoor edition 😡
Wordle 242 4/6
⬜🟩⬜⬜⬜
⬜⬜🟩⬜⬜
⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
— Shailesh Kapoor (@shaileshkapoor) February 16, 2022
Today’s wordle was meant for Shashi Tharoor Ji. Will have to take English grammar tuitions from him now that NYT has taken over Wordle.
— Aparnna Hajirnis (@FuschiaScribe) February 15, 2022
After acquisition by NYT, Wordle has graduated from Chetan Bhagat to Shashi Tharoor.
It used to be fun. #Wordle
— Jitendra Jain (@JitendraJain_) February 16, 2022
Wordle 242 6/6
What’s wrong with Wordle nowadays? It’s not about the words being difficult, but till now, the words used to be the ones you use in daily life even when you ain’t Shashi Tharoor. It was relatable.
⬛⬛🟨⬛⬛
⬛🟩⬛⬛⬛
⬛🟩🟨⬛⬛
🟩🟩⬛⬛⬛
🟩🟩⬛🟨⬛
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
— Prajakta M. (@SocialBitterfly) February 15, 2022
NYT really took Wordle from 10th standard vocabulary to Shashi Tharoor level in a day.
— nikhiilist 尼克乐 (@nikhiilist) February 15, 2022
Wordle 242 3/6 was a complete random guesswork
⬛🟨⬛🟨⬛
⬛🟨⬛🟨🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
— Anukul Tripathi (@anewkul) February 16, 2022
Some people might take a week
And still be unable to plug the leak
Of raging tears wept in vain
Like cells dripping from the brain
For this one of Tharoor does reek.
Wordle 242 4/6
⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
🟩⬜🟩⬜🟨
🟩🟨🟩⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
— Ram Cobain (@ramcobain) February 16, 2022
Jo word ka matlab bina dictionary dekhe bata de, vo Shashi Tharoor ko replace karega
Wordle 242 6/6
⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜⬜🟨⬜🟨
🟨⬜⬜🟨⬜
⬜🟩🟩🟩⬜
⬜🟩🟩🟩⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
— Kishan Jhunjhunwala (@Jhunjhunastic) February 15, 2022
*SPOILER AHEAD*
For those wondering what the word is, it was ‘caulk’, which means a waterproof filler and sealant, used in building work and repairs. As netizens took to Twitter to vent their anger, on Google Trends, the search traffic for the word also went up.
In India, the word caulk and caulk meaning were one of the top searches on the engine.
Here’s what netizens had to say about the uncommon word:
Wordle 242 5/6
🟨⬛🟩⬛⬛
🟩🟨⬛🟨⬛
🟩🟩⬛🟩⬛
🟩🟩🟩🟩⬛
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
WTF is caulk 😤
— Chloë (@ashir__) February 16, 2022
WHAT IS A CAULK? COME ON WORDLE. pic.twitter.com/U3TXT1XaNu
— js (@xviinorth) February 16, 2022
lets face it caulk is not a real word
— raina fan acc (@The_Sleigher) February 15, 2022
Who called it a waterproof sealant and not a caulk block?
— Vaidehi Murthy (@ButVai) February 16, 2022
CAULK, BAULK ,WAULK are also words??? pic.twitter.com/zmvsHqcVVT
— Stockdoc (@Stockdoc123) February 16, 2022
