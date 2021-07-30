‘Ageing like fine wine’: MS Dhoni’s trendy new look breaks the internet

The new look came to light after hairstylist Aalim Hakim shared the images online.

Ace cricketer MS Dhoni has been keeping a low profile for a while now. So when he was finally appeared on social media, with a new look no less, the photos immediately went viral.

Although the Chennai Super Kings captain isn’t active on social media, fans have been getting glimpses of him thanks to his daughter’s and wife’s Instagram profiles. However, it wasn’t his family that presented his new look this time.

Sharing his new look with trendy faux hawk haircut and beard, renowned hair stylist Aalim Hakim expressed his happiness during their session together. Taking to Instagram and Twitter, Hakim shared the latest pictures of the cricketer, which made him look much younger.

Earlier this week, there was speculations about his a new look when the elusive cricketer joined choreographer-dancer Farah Khan for a photoshoot. Donning a retro Indian team jersey, the snippets shared from the ad shoot by Khan and photographer Dabboo Ratnani also created a huge buzz online.

The edgy cool look took social media by storm, and his images showing off the hairstyle went viral across platforms. While some opined that he was ‘aging in reverse’, others joked he was probably influenced by Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, known for his eccentric fashion sense.

Soon, many also started to give it a meme treatment, comparing his current look with those seen in the recent past. As his new look got everyone talking online #Dhoni dominated trends on Twitter in India. Check out how netizens reacted to his latest appearance here:

MS Dhoni changes his hairstyle faster than he takes DRS pic.twitter.com/MCJCI0hatZ — Srishti Pandey (@srishtayyyy) July 30, 2021

Ranveer singh after looking #Dhoni ‘s new hairstyle pic.twitter.com/eN9yO2rsGl — D H E E R 🎭 (@WEIRDO_DHEER) July 30, 2021

#Dhoni

Hairstyle school vs college Going to Going to

School. College pic.twitter.com/M3217JUajY — Manas Maharana🇮🇳 (@itz__manas) July 30, 2021