Starring in the latest bizarre Maggi ‘recipe’ is the humble pan masala, but there’s a twist

When it comes to instant food like Maggi, one will be hard-pressed to find someone who does not love the ‘two-minute’ snack. And that probably explains why it is one of the most experimented dishes, with some even coming up with really unusual ways to eat it. And now, starring in the most recent example of a growing list of bizarre Maggi recipes is the humble pan masala!

Barely days after netizens were left dumbfounded after coming across Mango Maggi and Maggi Milkshake, the latest wacky version with the tobacco-based product has left many scratching their heads. Believe it or not, in a tweet that has gone viral, a person is seen opening a packet of pan masala and sprinkling it in a big bowl of noodles.

“MasterChef Kanpur,” popular Twitter user Sagar (@sagarcasm) tweeted. Soon, the post triggered scores of memes and sarcastic remarks while others wondered what prompted the bizarre food experiment that was also seen as unhealthy by many. “Bolo ‘maggi’ kesari,” one internet user quipped.

Another poked fun at actors endorsing such products. “First season of MasterChef India was judged by Akshay Kumar… if any contestant prepared this for him he/she would have been declared winner on the spot,” a Twitter user joked.

I am so offended why Kanpuriya people are generalized, we have one of the best IIT, one of the best leather industry also we eat more Shikhar and RajShree not vimal — Seth Dada Yadav Tripathi 🥳 (@DhoomPichak) June 13, 2022

First season of MasterChef India was judged by Akshay Kumar…if any contestant prepared this for him he/she would have been declared winner on the spot😅 — nitishverma (@coolmind24) June 13, 2022

if ajay devgn opens a youtube channel. — prateek (@ThatOldMonkguy) June 13, 2022

As the tweet went viral, it was traced back to the Instagram account of content creator and comedian Rohit Chouhan. In a Reel posted by Chouhan last month, he is seen opening a packet of the pan masala and adding it to the bowl.

Then finally, mixing it well with the noodles, he was seen enjoying the dish while seated on a two-wheeler. While many on Twitter missed the sarcasm, the post left Instagrammers in splits. Netizens loved the comedian’s take amid the recent uproar around the endorsement of pan masala by celebrities which had drawn much flak online.

However, Chouhan’s sarcasm did not just end with Maggi. In a recent video, he is also seen adding pan masala to kulfi as a joke and relishing it, much to a vendor’s bemusement. The video was, however, taken down later.