When martyr Lance Naik Sandeep Singh’s son met late Major Anuj Sood’s wife

A candid interaction between wife of Late Major Anuj Sood and son of Late Lance Naik Sandeep Singh at National War Memorial in New Delhi has left netizens emotional. The short conversation has been captured on camera with people sharing it on YouTube.

In the video, the child seems curious about the medals that Aakriti Sood is wearing. He wonders if he has the same medal as Sood’s and seems amazed with the medals she has worn. It is not clear when the video was taken.

Watch the video:

Wife of Late Major Anuj Sood and son of Late Lance Naik Sandeep Singh at National War memorial @adgpi pic.twitter.com/wiUPQzviCZ — Junaid Ahmad IAS (@ias_junaid) January 22, 2022

The video was shared by Junaid Ahmad, an Indian Administrative Service officer. “Wife of Late Major Anuj Sood and son of Late Lance Naik Sandeep Singh at National War memorial,” reads caption of the tweet.

The 38-second clip melted hearts online. “So cute, extremely emotional. Jai Hind, Jai Hind Ki Sena, Jai Hind ki Sena Ka Pariwar,” commented a user.

Lance Naik Sandeep Singh (30) succumbed to injuries sustained during a firefight with militants at Tangdhar in Kashmir’s Kupwara district on September 2018. Singh (30) had joined the Indian Army in 2007. He was awarded with the Shaurya Chakra posthumously in November last year.

Major Anuj Sood of 21 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), who laid down his life in the line of duty in an encounter with terrorists in Handwara in Jammu and Kashmir in May 2020, was awarded with Shaurya Chakra posthumously on January 26, last year.