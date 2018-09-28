Follow Us:
Friday, September 28, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need

Lata Mangeshkar turns 89; birthday wishes pour in as netizens share old pictures of the legendary singer

As India's nightingale Lata Mangeshkar turned 89, people took to social media to express their love for the popular playback singer. From old pictures, popular music to many heartfelt messages, people shared the memories of the voice many grew up listening.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 28, 2018 12:09:23 pm
Lata Mangeshkar, Lata Mangeshkar birthday, people wish Lata Mangeshkar on her 89, twitter wish Lata Mangeshkar Lata Mangeshkar and her younger sister Asha Bhosle. (Source: File Photo)

Wishes are pouring in for legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar who turned 89 today. Known as the nightingale of India, Mangeshkar recorded her first song at the age of 13. Born in a family of performers, Mangeshkar took her first lesson from her father Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar, who was a classical singer and theatre actor.

Taking to social media, many fans and followers wished the singer on her birthday. President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted out their wishes for the playback singer, who has sung songs in over thirty-six regional Indian and foreign languages. From old pictures to her popular songs, here are some of the many tweets trending on social media.

In recognition to her contribution to nations, Mangeshkar has been bestowed with many awards including the Bharat Ratna in 2001 and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1989.

Live Blog
