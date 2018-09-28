Lata Mangeshkar turns 89; birthday wishes pour in as netizens share old pictures of the legendary singer

Lata Mangeshkar and her younger sister Asha Bhosle. (Source: File Photo) Lata Mangeshkar and her younger sister Asha Bhosle. (Source: File Photo)

Wishes are pouring in for legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar who turned 89 today. Known as the nightingale of India, Mangeshkar recorded her first song at the age of 13. Born in a family of performers, Mangeshkar took her first lesson from her father Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar, who was a classical singer and theatre actor.

Taking to social media, many fans and followers wished the singer on her birthday. President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted out their wishes for the playback singer, who has sung songs in over thirty-six regional Indian and foreign languages. From old pictures to her popular songs, here are some of the many tweets trending on social media.

Birthday greetings and best wishes for a long and healthy life to @mangeshkarlata, who has been honoured with the Bharat Ratna. May her melodious voice continue to mesmerise millions across the world for years to come #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 28, 2018

Respected Lata Didi, best wishes to you on your birthday. Your exceptional work, spanning decades has endeared you to crores of Indians. You have always been passionate about our country’s development. May you lead a long life filled with good health. @mangeshkarlata — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 28, 2018

LATA Mangeshkar turns 89!

Born in Indore she worked as a child actor, before recording her 1st song for a Marathi film in 1942. Happy Birthday #LataMangeshkar pic.twitter.com/OJBqGZ1X9A — Film History Pics (@FilmHistoryPic) September 28, 2018

Wishing a happy 89th birthday to the Bharat Ratna #LataMangeshkar. pic.twitter.com/Doeow7oPBi — SAPAN BEHERA (@SAPANBEHERA12) September 28, 2018

Wishing a very happy birthday to @mangeshkarlata who is voice of my generation and we grew up listening to her.

Lots of love and pray for your well-being#LataMangeshkar — Er Mohan PS (@crazymohan0) September 28, 2018

Today is the birthday of legendary singer & Bharat Ratna 🇮🇳 #LataMangeshkar ji It’s difficult to choose just five songs, but I absolutely love – Yeh Dil Tum Bin

Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh

Baahon me chali aa

Mujhe khabar thi (gajal)

Main tere ishq me We love you @mangeshkarlata

Ji pic.twitter.com/lZeq4bazXw — Dr. Vikas Agrawal (@iamdrvikas) September 28, 2018

Words, sentences, books..nothing r enough to describe who u r for us.. Happy Birthday Living Legend @mangeshkarlata ..Thanks a lot for existing..Blessed to be born in your era.. Tum jio hajaaro saal🙏.. #LataMangeshkar #HappyBirthdayLataMangeshkar pic.twitter.com/NkOGs0vVUl — The Game Changerᶻᵉʳᵒ (@TheDevilPrince_) September 28, 2018

In recognition to her contribution to nations, Mangeshkar has been bestowed with many awards including the Bharat Ratna in 2001 and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1989.

