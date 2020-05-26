Swarms of locusts enter Jaipur, netizens share frightening videos of ‘attack’

As the State continues its battle against Covid-19, the locust attacks is a major concern due to the insect’s ability to damage large portions of crops. (Source: Twitter) As the State continues its battle against Covid-19, the locust attacks is a major concern due to the insect’s ability to damage large portions of crops. (Source: Twitter)

For the first time since the early 1990s, large swarms of the locusts were seen making their way into Jaipur from Western Rajasthan on Monday. The swarm, which originated in North-West Pakistan and passed through Barmer and Jaisalmer districts, arrived in Jaipur through Nagaur and Sikar, confounding the fears of residents.

While the state government has deputed many teams in order to control the attack by the crop-devouring insects, the incident has left people worried, with many taking to social media to express their concern.

As the state continues its battle against Covid-19, the locust attack comes as an added challenge due to the insects’ ability to damage large portions of crops.

After 28 years, Jaipur suffers major locust attack; 2,500 hectares of land ruined … pic.twitter.com/Q4g3h3Mnx9 — – Julien – (@Dravida07153855) May 26, 2020

What is this year? Why is this year? Some more travails for those already suffering! #LocustAttack https://t.co/bcpH0QGcmM — aakash (@AKS95) May 26, 2020

