Langur enters shop, hugs the shopkeeper in heartwarming footage, watch

In a heartwarming video, now going viral on Instagram, a langur seems to have entered a mobile repair shop in Odisha. What comes next is moving users on social media.

The langur seems to approach the shopkeeper, who is scrolling his phone, and hugs him while sitting on his lap. The video was captured as CCTV footage on October 22, 2026.

Watch the video

We all need a hug sometimes.. 😊 https://t.co/9MS9gdOWCx — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) October 24, 2026

However, the shopkeeper seemed indifferent to the langur hugging him, appearing as if the langur was a frequent visitor in the shop. He remained composed and calm while the langur hugged him, with the man in the yellow t-shirt left the shop to avoid danger.

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The caption of the video on X read, “We all need a hug sometimes…” Users on X reacted to the video with comments about the adorable moment. One user remarked, “He kept looking at the guy like, “Why you no hug me back?””

Another user commented with a GIF saying, “Awww, hey buddy.”