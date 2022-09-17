Watch: Langur attends class in Jharkhand government school

One would expect to see a langur hopping from one tree to another, not from one corner of a school to another. However, earlier this week, videos showed a langur peacefully sitting with students in a classroom and on a table at the office of a government school in Jharkhand.

The primate does not harm or bother anyone as everybody in the school goes about their business. The videos were taken in a school in Danua village of Hazaribagh district.

As per media reports, the langur has been regularly visiting the school and attempts to scare it away have been unsuccessful. Forest department officials managed to chase the langur away from the school but failed to catch it.

Ayub Ansari, a senior forest department official in Hazaribagh, told India Today, “Upon receiving the information, our team reached the school to catch the langur. We used fruit and other eatables to redirect the animal towards the forest.”

The forest department insisted the langur be offered no food as it might encourage the animal to prolong its stay.

“Food items usually attract such animals, so we told the students and staff not to throw any such food items in the open,” Ansari said.