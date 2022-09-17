scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 17, 2022

Watch: Langur attends class in Jharkhand government school

The forest department has asked the students and staff not to offer food to the animal.

Langur school in Jharkhand, Langur enters school in Hazaribagh district Jharkhand, Langur attends class in school, langur studies with children in school, viral langur video Jharkhand, Indian ExpressThe videos of a langur inside the classroom were reportedly taken in a school in Danua village of Hazaribagh district in Jharkhand.

One would expect to see a langur hopping from one tree to another, not from one corner of a school to another. However, earlier this week, videos showed a langur peacefully sitting with students in a classroom and on a table at the office of a government school in Jharkhand.

The primate does not harm or bother anyone as everybody in the school goes about their business. The videos were taken in a school in Danua village of Hazaribagh district.

ALSO READ |WATCH: Langur takes charge as driver in a Karnataka bus; video goes viral

As per media reports, the langur has been regularly visiting the school and attempts to scare it away have been unsuccessful. Forest department officials managed to chase the langur away from the school but failed to catch it.

Ayub Ansari, a senior forest department official in Hazaribagh, told India Today, “Upon receiving the information, our team reached the school to catch the langur. We used fruit and other eatables to redirect the animal towards the forest.”

The forest department insisted the langur be offered no food as it might encourage the animal to prolong its stay.

“Food items usually attract such animals, so we told the students and staff not to throw any such food items in the open,” Ansari said.

