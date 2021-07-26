Landslide victim’s last tweet before being hit by boulders goes viral

Sharma had tweeted a picture of herself at the Nagasti post of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police almost half an hour before the crash happened.

A 34-year-old Ayurveda doctor was among the nine people who were killed after a boulder crashed into their tourist vehicle in Kinnaur.

Dr Deepa Sharma, a resident of Mansarovar in Jaipur, had left for Himachal on Friday. Sharma, an active Twitter user with over 21 thousand followers on the microblogging website, had tweeted a picture of herself at the Nagasti post of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police almost half an hour before the crash happened.

“Standing at the last point of India where civilians are allowed. Beyond this point around 80 km ahead we have a border with Tibet whom china has occupied illegally,” read the last tweet from her account. The post has garnered over 21,000 likes.

Earlier, on July 24 Sharma had shared another picture of herself along with a caption that read, “Life is nothing without mother nature.”

The tourists, who were going from Chitkul to Sangla, were on the Sangla-Bateseri road near Bateseri village when the landslide occurred. Footage of boulders rolling downhill leading to the collapse of a bridge was also caught on camera.

Kinnaur Deputy Commissioner Abid Hussain Sadiq said that the landslide was unexpected. Expressing grief over the deaths, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has directed the administration to ensure immediate relief to the affected people.