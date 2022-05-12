Watch: ‘Land kare de bhai’ meme guys recreates paragliding video with Alia Bhatt, here’s why

While fame is short-lived on the internet, it’s hard to tap out if you become immortalised through memes. The ‘paragliding guy’ should know. The man whose ‘Bhai land kara de’ meme became quite the rage has returned, and has Alia Bhatt sharing the harness with him this time.

Vipin Sahu became an internet sensation in 2019 after a video of his first experience of paragliding went viral, where he was too scared to fly. Video of him begging the instructor to make it land inspired a tsunami of memes and spoofs, making him an internet icon overnight. Now, donning the same pale green shirt, he took a swipe at it once again, with Bhatt filling in for the instructor.

Recreating his epic video, Sahu is heard saying similar lines from his original clip while holding onto a selfie stick. “Chaaro taraf kohra hi kohra, main pagal tha jo isme aaya (There is fog all around, I’m crazy that I came here),” he is seen saying while hyperventilating. “Bhai mujhe lambi ride nahi karni, 500 zyaada le le bhai, please land kara de bhai (Brother, I don’t want a long ride, take Rs 500 more but please make me land),” he continues.

And just like in the previous video where the instructor was seen trying to calm him down by talking, here Bhatt does the same by offering him a bar of chocolate. The video is actually an advertisement for Cadbury Perk. The clip then shows him relaxing the rest of the ride while munching on the wafer chocolate.

“Who said a meme can’t achieve the heights? Who said a meme has just a life of 1 -2 months? Breaking all the bakwaas stereotypes and shooting with @aliaabhatt,” he wrote in the caption sharing the ad. Thanking the brand, he added that he “almost lived a dream life with shooting” with the Gangubai Kathiawadi star.

He also admitted being nervous on the set during the first shot as he couldn’t “imagine that one day we both will sit together and have chit chat.”

For the uninitiated, after gloriously failing his first attempt in the paragliding, Sahu aced the challenge in his second attempt. In 2021, he shared a video titled paragliding 2.0, where he was seen flying over the picturesque mountains in Bir completely calm while sipping tea mid-air.