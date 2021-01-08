Man who inspired ‘Land Kara De Bhai’ meme nails paragliding in fresh attempt

People on social media were thrilled to see his élan and confidence and applauded him for trying again and mastering it.

The man who inspired plenty of memes thanks to a video of him paragliding went back to try the adventure sport again. Except this time, he was sipping tea mid-air and was completely calm.

Vipin Sahu become an internet sensation in 2019 after a video of his first experience of paragliding in Himachal Pradesh was shared on social media. The video was immortalised through memes and while he was sporting about the incident, Sahu vowed to overcome his fear.

In the latest video, Sahu went paragliding over Bir Billing and tells his audience that he attempted the adventure sport again as promised.

” I did this again just coz to face my fear ki aur kitna darayega ye dar meko (I did this again just coz to face my fear to see how much more it will frighten me)… ” says the caption of the video.

The 2019 video featured him saying “Bhai 500 zyada lele lekin land kara de bhai (take Rs 500 extra but please land)” became the subject of many memes and even got Sahu guest appearances on multiple entertainment shows.

After the latest video, Sahu has been receiving a lot of praise from people on social media for going paragliding again and mastering it.