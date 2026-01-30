Lamborghini turns 11-year-old cancer patient’s wish into reality; internet rallies to help him meet Dhoni

Dr Paramesh C S, Director of Tata Memorial Hospital, revealed that 11-year-old Mukund also dreams of meeting former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Jan 30, 2026
Cancer patient Lamborghini rideMukund and his mother were taken on a leisurely drive in Lamborghini through Mumbai
It was a small, childlike wish, born during long days of treatment and waiting. Nothing extravagant, just a moment of imagination breaking free from the routine of hospital life.

Between chemotherapy sessions at Mumbai’s Tata Memorial Hospital, 11-year-old Mukund spoke about a dream that felt worlds away from hospital corridors. Battling metastatic bone cancer, the boy from Jalgaon didn’t ask for much, he simply wanted to know what it felt like to sit inside a Lamborghini.

That wish soon found its way onto X, where a post explained how Aniruddh Karanjekar, associated with the ImPaCCT Foundation, decided to turn it into reality. Without any public push or media pressure, he reached out directly to Lamborghini. What followed surprised many—a swift and empathetic response.

Not long after, a Lamborghini arrived outside the hospital. Mukund and his mother were taken on a leisurely drive through Mumbai, giving the young patient a day that felt entirely different from his ongoing medical battle.

Check out the post:

 

As shared in the post, the experience didn’t stop there. Mukund was later invited to the Lamborghini showroom, where the staff welcomed him warmly, showed him the car up close, and patiently answered all his questions. According to the post, “Mukund said with the biggest smile on his face, it was ‘the best day of my life.’”

But Mukund still has another wish close to his heart.

In a separate post on X, Dr Paramesh C S, Director of Tata Memorial Hospital, revealed that the child dreams of meeting former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. While the luxury car ride had been fulfilled, meeting the cricketing legend remained pending. Dr Paramesh appealed to social media users for help, adding that even a brief virtual interaction with Dhoni would mean everything to the young boy.

 

The story quickly gained traction online, drawing heartfelt reactions from users. One wrote, “Deeply moving. Moments like these remind us that empathy and kindness can make an extraordinary difference, even in the hardest journeys. Wishing Mukund strength and comfort.”

Another commented, “We, as a nation, need so many such stories of kindness, of compassion, of being large hearted… they provide the much needed healing touch.”

Several users also stepped forward to help connect Mukund with Dhoni. One wrote, “I don’t know MSD but let me ask some cricketees that I know… where is this child based?” Dr Paramesh responded, “The child is based at Sangli, but is now in Mumbai till the 30th Jan. We can fly the child out to Ranchi or Chennai if necessary.”

 

Malaika Arora opens up about living in the present, calls Arjun Kapoor 'somebody who is so very important to me'; psychotherapist weighs in
Malaika Arora on Arjun Kapoor
