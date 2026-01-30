Lamborghini turns 11-year-old cancer patient’s wish into reality; internet rallies to help him meet Dhoni

Mukund and his mother were taken on a leisurely drive in Lamborghini through Mumbai

It was a small, childlike wish, born during long days of treatment and waiting. Nothing extravagant, just a moment of imagination breaking free from the routine of hospital life.

Between chemotherapy sessions at Mumbai’s Tata Memorial Hospital, 11-year-old Mukund spoke about a dream that felt worlds away from hospital corridors. Battling metastatic bone cancer, the boy from Jalgaon didn’t ask for much, he simply wanted to know what it felt like to sit inside a Lamborghini.

That wish soon found its way onto X, where a post explained how Aniruddh Karanjekar, associated with the ImPaCCT Foundation, decided to turn it into reality. Without any public push or media pressure, he reached out directly to Lamborghini. What followed surprised many—a swift and empathetic response.