Lamborghini turns 11-year-old cancer patient’s wish into reality; internet rallies to help him meet Dhoni

It was a small, childlike wish, born during long days of treatment and waiting. Nothing extravagant, just a moment of imagination breaking free from the routine of hospital life.
Between chemotherapy sessions at Mumbai’s Tata Memorial Hospital, 11-year-old Mukund spoke about a dream that felt worlds away from hospital corridors. Battling metastatic bone cancer, the boy from Jalgaon didn’t ask for much, he simply wanted to know what it felt like to sit inside a Lamborghini.
That wish soon found its way onto X, where a post explained how Aniruddh Karanjekar, associated with the ImPaCCT Foundation, decided to turn it into reality. Without any public push or media pressure, he reached out directly to Lamborghini. What followed surprised many—a swift and empathetic response.
Not long after, a Lamborghini arrived outside the hospital. Mukund and his mother were taken on a leisurely drive through Mumbai, giving the young patient a day that felt entirely different from his ongoing medical battle.
What followed was nothing short of magical.… pic.twitter.com/v39TowUSae
— ImPaCCT Foundation (@ImpacctF) January 28, 2026
As shared in the post, the experience didn’t stop there. Mukund was later invited to the Lamborghini showroom, where the staff welcomed him warmly, showed him the car up close, and patiently answered all his questions. According to the post, “Mukund said with the biggest smile on his face, it was ‘the best day of my life.’”
But Mukund still has another wish close to his heart.
In a separate post on X, Dr Paramesh C S, Director of Tata Memorial Hospital, revealed that the child dreams of meeting former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. While the luxury car ride had been fulfilled, meeting the cricketing legend remained pending. Dr Paramesh appealed to social media users for help, adding that even a brief virtual interaction with Dhoni would mean everything to the young boy.
Grateful to our Paediatric Oncology team for making this happen: one of our children with an incurable cancer had two last wishes: meet MS Dhoni, and ride a @Lamborghini. Today, we could make one of these happen. If any of you have contacts with MSD, pls connect us. pic.twitter.com/dMe5iAiVhH
— Pramesh CS (@cspramesh) January 24, 2026
The story quickly gained traction online, drawing heartfelt reactions from users. One wrote, “Deeply moving. Moments like these remind us that empathy and kindness can make an extraordinary difference, even in the hardest journeys. Wishing Mukund strength and comfort.”
Another commented, “We, as a nation, need so many such stories of kindness, of compassion, of being large hearted… they provide the much needed healing touch.”
Several users also stepped forward to help connect Mukund with Dhoni. One wrote, “I don’t know MSD but let me ask some cricketees that I know… where is this child based?” Dr Paramesh responded, “The child is based at Sangli, but is now in Mumbai till the 30th Jan. We can fly the child out to Ranchi or Chennai if necessary.”
