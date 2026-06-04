‘That broke my heart’: Lalit Modi tracks down boy who cried after being denied Virat Kohli’s autograph

Earlier this year, a video featuring a young Virat Kohli fan captured widespread attention online. The clip showed the boy, later identified as Yugveer Budhiraja, repeatedly attempting to get close to Kohli for an autograph. However, security personnel stopped him each time before he could reach the cricket star. After several failed attempts, Yugveer walked away in tears and, overcome with disappointment, threw his bat on the ground.

Wholesome: Little fan waits excitedly with bat for Virat Kohli’s autograph in hotel lobby, but gets ignored 😭 Kid throws bat down in heartbreak 😂💔” pic.twitter.com/QVyUPEh86F — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) April 27, 2026

The video resonated with many people, including Lalit Modi. During a recent conversation with Humans of Bombay founder Karishma Mehta, the former IPL chairman admitted that watching the clip deeply affected him.

“That broke my heart,” Modi said, before revealing that he had asked his team to locate the youngster. He also promised to send Yugveer a special keepsake—a bat from IPL Season 1 signed by every player from that edition, including Virat Kohli.

“I will send him a Season 1 bat. The bat is signed by every player, which has Virat Kohli’s signature as well,” Lalit Modi promised. “Unfortunately I don’t have a single bat of Virat Kohli myself.” Mehta assured Modi that her team would try to find the boy, and it seems the effort paid off.

On Wednesday night, Yugveer shared an Instagram video announcing that he had received a video call from Modi, who personally informed him that the autographed bat would soon be on its way.

“Thank you Mr Lalit Modi Sir for reaching out to me. You made my morning truly special!” Yugveer said. “Waking up to your video call was an unforgettable moment and means a lot to me. I’m so happy that you found me and I’m so much excited to receive the bat from you.”

Modi also responded in the comments section, confirming that arrangements had already been made to deliver the bat to the youngster in Delhi.

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“I am so glad I could find you the bat I am sending with someone to Delhi – with the next person who is going to India to personally deliver to your home in Dr Mukerjee Nagar,” he wrote.

Watch the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yugveer Budhiraja (@yugveerbudhirajaa)

The heartwarming update has since gone viral, attracting more than a million views on Instagram. Many users praised Modi’s gesture and expressed happiness that the story had such a positive ending.

“This made my heart so warm…. Man with a golden heart,” one user commented.

Another wrote, “Amazing gesture @lalitkmodi I remember seeing the original video with this youngster. And it’s very touching for you to step in and make everything better for him!! It’s all about the love of the game.”

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A third commenter said, “Seeing you moved by the child’s pain and then doing everything in your capacity to find the child speaks volumes about you.”

“What a gem of a person @lalitkmodi is… This video is just so overwhelming… Rejection from a modern superstar of world cricket and then recognition from one of the unsung heroes whose one initiative changed the lives of a lot of athletes who dreamt of playing cricket at some senior level…,” another user added.